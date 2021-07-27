NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 60  |  July 27, 2021

In Pencil Walking, FOA artist Katlin Evans beckons viewers to feel the power of silent reflection 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Artist Katlin Evans, in her fifth year as an exhibitor at the Festival of Arts, says her drawings are quiet for a reason – and that stillness speaks volumes. In her exhibit Pencil Walking, Katlin takes visitors on a journey of discovery, inviting them to get lost in what they see.

Further describing her graphite drawings and 3D sculptures as calming, Katlin says, “We’re all on sensory overload. In my drawings, it’s about each moment leading to the next moment. It’s not the big things, but the tiny pieces on top of each other – the collective.”

Layers of meaning

Katlin’s work is layered in both meaning and method. She starts with two sheets of vellum and a graphite pencil. She draws on one side and then turns it over. “It’s a call and response,” she says, “and it either works out or it doesn’t.”

She explains that it’s not a 3D form, but it still has layers that create depth – a depth that warrants attentiveness.

“Be in the moment when you’re walking around, slow it down,” she says. “It becomes not so much about the process of looking. It’s the whole idea of recognition – the forms I depict are both recognizable and not. You recognize it, but then you don’t, and it pulls you away from everything.”

This concept comes into play when viewing her piece Tidal. One experiences something akin to shapeshifting – is it seaweed, is it intestines, or some type of sea creature? It’s for certain, one gets lost in the discovery.

In Pencil holding drawing

Katlin uses gold in “Pencil Walking” 

Katlin first exhibited at FOA in 2007, then from 2016-2018, and now in 2021. Over the years, she’s also been part of the Sawdust Festival and had numerous shows in Southern California, as well as in Texas, Oregon, and New York, to name just a few. 

In her new work Pencil Walking, she uses imitation gold, which is shinier and less expensive than real gold. There’s something beautifully fluid about the gold. It reflects the light as one passes by, morphing into different forms.

“I was influenced by the commission work I did in the spring to put the gold in the drawing,” Katlin says. “However, the gold does have meaning. It’s about a disruption in our pencil walking journey. Disruptions aren’t always negative. It can be a positive to have our visual and mental ‘journeys’ disrupted, leading us down a path we didn’t plan.” 

Always an artist

In an interview with Voyage LA Magazine in 2019, Katlin said, “When I was five years old, I use to sit out on the street with my drawings and tried to sell them. Kind of like a lemonade stand but with my drawings. I suppose I’ve never stopped from there. Pursuing art as a profession was never looked down upon nor encouraged, it just was. ‘If you wanted to do it, you just did it’ seemed to be the family motto.”

However, Katlin admits, “My dad said, ‘You’re going to have a hard life.’”

In Pencil wall

Katlin Evans is exhibiting for the fifth time at the Festival of Arts

Originally from New Jersey, Kaitlin moved here when she was 10 years old and went to Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School. After graduation, she attended the University of Montana, Missoula for her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Painting/Drawing. In 2008, she owned the Flower Stand next to the Lumberyard before she went to California State University, Fullerton, graduating with a Master of Fine Arts Degree in Painting/Drawing in 2014. 

Katlin comes from an artistic family. Her grandmother was an actress at the Laguna Playhouse, her mother a writer and singer, and her father was an actor and director for the soap opera Ryan’s Hope. Once that series ended, her father wanted to move back to this area from the East Coast.

A Laguna connection

While at LBHS, Katlin met her husband Ben Wagner – but they didn’t become friendly until a year and a half later. They’ve been together for 16 years – married for six – and live in Canyon Acres with their Akita Eila.

Currently, Katlin teaches freshman and sophomore Drawing and 2D Design at California State University Long Beach and at California State University Fullerton. She also taught at MSJC in Menifee for five years.

“Last year, it was a process to adjust to teaching online. I’ll be teaching four classes this next semester – two in-person at Cal State Fullerton and two online at Cal State Long Beach. It’s adjunct every semester, so there’s no guarantee of a position. I admit it’s hard to maintain a balance with my art and teaching.” 

In Pencil closeup

The summer is off to a good start 

Shows

“I always name my shows,” Katlin says. “One year it was Short Stories with Long Endings.” 

She says the names typically elicit comments. The name for her exhibit this year – Pencil Walking – has drawn some unusual ones. One woman asked, “Is it [pencil walking] a thing?” and then, “so do you take LSD?”

Fortunately, most visitors just ask what pencil walking is and then Katlin explains her process. 

From painting to pencil

From 2010-2011, Katlin’s work evolved from painting large abstracts to pencil drawing.

“The act of the pencil is completely different than painting. I really like the material and how far you can push it, but my love affair with paint isn’t over.”

Katlin admits she doesn’t have a plan in mind when she begins drawing. “I don’t know why I’m doing something; the answer comes later, one thing leads to another.”

In Pencil gold

Closeup of “Pencil Walking”

“The work is going to do what it’s going to do,” she says. “I also took old paintings and sewed them together. Polarity of Center is a single 5,000 strand of clothes pins. Each piece represents the individual part of a collection – and that we’re not alone but part of a community. I want to add another 5,000 because it’s said that it takes 10,000 hours to become an expert at something.” 

During the last few months of 2020, Katlin did quite a bit of commission work for hotels. “I work with an art consultant, Daniel Fine Art Service in San Jan Capistrano. They work with a few artists, and the amount of work depends on what they need. Last year, there were lots of hotels doing remodeling.”

FOA 2021 

This summer is off to a good start,” she says. “I’ve sold two large pieces. People seem much happier this year to be at the festival and are glad to be out and about. They are more patient.”

The invitation Katlin has for viewers of her art is the same as the one she gives her students. “I tell my students draw what you see. Forget it’s a cup or whatever. Get lost in what you see.”

Take her advice, and there’s no doubt you’ll enjoy the journey. 

Katlin is in booth 63.

The Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.

For more information about Katlin and her work, go to www.katlinevans.com.

 

