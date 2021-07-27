NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 60  |  July 27, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 072721

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

This round, Maggi goes down! Loads of readers were hip to this military feature in Laguna. Who knew it was at the Legion Hall? Mark Porterfield for one, followed by Victoria Broadhurst, Kent Russell, Seymour Gorelick, Linda Barker, Beth Johnsen (president of the American Legion Post 222, so she knew right away!), Laurie Kirkland, Kathryn Delp Dew, Cathy Bosko, JJ Gasparotti, Sandi Werthe, and Kathy Yao.

The resounding response was – too easy! Well, okay, Maggi will have to up her game next week… 

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.    

Where's Maggi 7 27 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Artillery featured at the American Legion Hall

 

