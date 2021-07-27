NewLeftHeader

few clouds

76.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 60  |  July 27, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna with Love 072721

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: The French baker

By Edward Clark

I had to be careful with my approach to the French bakery and coffee shop in Laguna Beach’s Boat Canyon Shopping Center. The owner had a unique marketing plan which was to attack the self-esteem of his customers. This was why, for 30 years, customers repeatedly asked, “What has he done now?” until his shop closed.

Those who returned regularly, however, were served with dignity and invited into his band of regulars. That is, if they adhered to the baker’s rules.

I stood about 10 feet outside the entrance and planned my approach. I had to navigate through the regulars who sat at tables on the sidewalk. The French baker’s shiny balding head with its tinsels of gray hair streaming into the neck of his colorful Lacoste shirt was visible through the window of the otherwise empty shop. 

I was determined to confront him and break a primary rule: no conversation. I needed information from this Parisian immigrant.

An elderly female sitting at a sidewalk table among the regulars dropped her shoulders, lowered her chin, and stared protectively at me as if to say, “Be careful. Don’t make any mistakes.” 

Guest Column From Laguna Boat Canyon

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jen Griffiths

The baker of Boat Canyon

I entered, walked to the rack of European magazines, and lifted a hand to select one. The red-faced baker barked, “Don’t touch a magazine unless you are going to buy it!” I snapped my hand back and turned instead to browse the bakery display case. 

Meanwhile, a blonde, teenaged girl in a bathing suit entered the bakery carrying hot coffee in a Starbucks cup. He served her a croissant, but then sent her packing with a sharp rebuke. “Leave with your trashy American coffee!” Another rule broken. The baker blamed the new neighboring Starbucks for taking customers away from his classic French pastry shop. If you asked for a Frappuccino or Venti, he would scold you, declaring, “I only sell espressos or caffe lattes.”

Since the baker’s aggravated attention had turned away from me, I felt free to break the “no conversation” rule. I ordered an espresso with steamed milk and an almond croissant, thinking, this is a safe order

But the baker turned abruptly and with his characteristic lisp told me, “It’s called a caffe latte, not steamed milk in coffee.” 

I tried to break the tension. “I am going to Paris,” I said, “and I wonder if you have any restaurant recommendations.”

His puffy, round face softened into a smile. Worry filled me. Perhaps he has a sinister plan.

He handed me the croissant, the latte, and a business card for a Paris restaurant named Aux Trois Canettes. “I worked there for many years.” 

Conversation over, I left feeling victorious.

Guest Column From Laguna coffee

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jen Griffiths

Espressos and caffe lattes were the offerings of the French baker

Two weeks later, I was in Paris and reserved a table at Aux Trois Canettes, expecting fine French cuisine. My apprehension returned, as if I were approaching the French baker in Laguna Beach, when I saw a mural of three dead ducks hanging on a rope on the restaurant’s window. I didn’t want to be served Daffy Duck on a platter. 

When I entered, I quickly saw that Aux Trois Canettes was an ordinary Italian restaurant. Red velour drapes covered two walls. Red glass candle holders on each table held flickering candles which brightened an otherwise dark room.

The hostess was middle aged with strings of black, oily hair sweeping over her intense stare. She ambled toward my table in a black dress covering her ample waistline, the taffeta material rustling together in an otherwise quiet room. The sides of her mouth dropped as if she was going to spit on me. 

Has the French baker set me up? I wondered.

She pulled out a chair and sat next to me. I broke the drama by mentioning the Laguna baker who recommended her restaurant. Her hand reached across the table to tenderly grasp mine. 

What is her connection the French baker? When will the ball drop?

“I have the ability to see into people’s souls,” the hostess said.

Here we go, I thought. Can I escape this place with only a stomach full of lasagne or will the French baker in Laguna be responsible for my body being found in the Seine? 

The hostess gave me an unrequested “reading,” recognizing my gentle but apprehensive spirit. She told me that I had to claim my power. 

Oh, no. Now she’s going to invite me to a séance.

Thankfully, the waiter interrupted to ask for our order. The hostess left the table with a kiss on my forehead. I let out a sigh of relief.

Miraculously, I escaped the restaurant with only a full stomach and the soul-seer’s prognostications. The French baker’s restaurant recommendation had reached across the Atlantic and helped heal my spirit. Not a bad guy after all.

When he is not ordering coffee, Edward Clark enjoys writing creative nonfiction.

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions.

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/.

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.