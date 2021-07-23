NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 59  |  July 23, 2021

Festival artists create excitement 072321

Festival artists create excitement at Collector’s Night

The Artists Fund at The Festival of Arts invites the public to an all-new nighttime event at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach. The Collector’s Night experience will feature engaging art adventure games for adults, demonstrations in artists’ booths, a platter paint-off, a “conga line” panoramic photo activity, an opportunity drawing, and exciting pop-up performances. The event is Saturday July 31, from 8:30-10:30 p.m. It is free with regular Festival admission.

While strolling among the booths, visitors may discover Pegah Samaie painting a lace-shrouded portrait, Pil Ho Lee painting an urban scene, and NC Swan creating a watercolor, among many other exhibitors. Photographers Hugh Foster and Peter Levshin will present a live model shoot set, complete with accessories and props. 

Festival artists outside

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mike Tauber 

Collector’s Night will take place at the Festival of Arts on July 31

Visitors may strike a pose in a “conga-line style” photo shoot with Rick Graves. His panoramic photo will later be printed and displayed on the Festival grounds. Textile artist Lisa Kijack, graphite illustrator Ray Brown, and printmaker Vinita Voogd are among 12 exhibitors stepping out of their “comfort zone” and glazing personal designs on large ceramic platters.

Adventurous types will want to purchase the Art Adventure packets, $20, which include fun surprises, an activity map, art quest game card, a puzzle piece to hang on the mystery mural wall (while supply lasts), and a ticket for an opportunity to win a $250 “Buyers Bucks” voucher towards the purchase of art from any exhibitor.

Festival artists Monica

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mike Tauber 

Monica Edwards’ artwork will be among 12 platter paintings

The event is presented by the Artists Fund at Festival of Arts and the Exhibitors, with support from Festival of Arts and Laguna Clay Company. Cocktail attire is suggested. Pageant of the Masters will perform as regularly scheduled. 

The Artists Fund at the Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization designed to help artists in need due to recent hardships, and to also provide career enrichment support through grants and fundraising activities.   

For more information, visit www.theartistsfund-foa.org or call (949) 612-1949. Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.

 

