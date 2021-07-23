NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 59  |  July 23, 2021

Community mourns death of Ocean Institute founder Stanley Cummings 

President and CEO of the Ocean Institute Dr. Wendy Marshall sadly announces the death of Stanley Cummings, founder of the Ocean Institute, in a tragic bicycle accident.

“Stan was truly a gift, with his many contributions continuing to enrich lives today,” Marshall says. 

Dr. Marshall describes his many accomplishments: “He transformed the Orange County Marine Institute (founded in 1977) into the Ocean Institute that we know today. In 1985 he brought the Pilgrim to Ocean Institute and was named Dana Point Citizen of the Year. He started the annual Tallships Festival in 1986 and it continues to this day. He led the way to create the Ocean in Motion van, bringing ocean education directly into classrooms. He brought the R/V Sea Explorer into the Ocean Institute family in 1994. 

“As the years continued, the awards and recognitions mounted, including the inaugural Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Maritime Education from the National Maritime Historical Society in 1995 and the Sea Education Program of the Year Award from the American Sail Training Association in 1996.” 

In 1999 the OCMI became the Ocean Institute, with the groundbreaking on the $16.5 million Ocean Education Center in 2000. Today the Ocean Institute serves approximately 100,000 visitors each year and has continued to fulfill Stan’s legacy through providing programming that embodies the tagline he created, “Experience is the Teacher.”

To honor Stan’s legacy, Ocean Institute invites the community to “Founder’s Day” on August 29th. Admission to the Ocean Institute will be free. 

“Additionally, we will host a memorial for Stan that day (August 29th), from 4-8 p.m.,” says Dr. Marshall. “We invite you to join to share stories, memories, and experiences about Stan. 

“Please stay tuned for more details and in the meantime, we would welcome any photos or stories you would like to send our way!” 

The family has asked for donations to be directed to organizations that are dear to them, and Ocean Institute is among them. 

Dr. Marshall continues, “We feel the most fitting way to honor and continue Stan’s legacy is through the creation of the Stan Cummings Scholars Fund. This supports scholarships for Ocean Institute’s MSCIA (Marine Science Careers and Internship Academy) camp and year-long internship program for emerging marine scientists. 

“This program engages passionate and talented high school students in research projects on the water and in our living laboratories, truly cultivating the minds that will undoubtedly grow to become the next generation of leaders in ocean research and education. The students receive robust guidance and support from Ocean Institute staff and outside researchers and culminates with a symposium in which participants engage the public through presentations of their research findings. 

“With additional funding, Ocean Institute can provide more scholarships and support and we are hopeful that we will develop and discover the next ‘Stan Cummings,’ who will go on to create life-changing programs, just as Stan did when he founded the Ocean Institute.” 

Gifts can be made here: https://oceaninstitute.org/internship-opportunities/.

 

