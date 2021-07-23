NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 59  |  July 23, 2021

Artwork by Don Krotee

The Lifeguard Tower is an iconic landmark of Main Beach in Laguna. Bathers and residents have passed by it since the tower was moved from Broadway and Coast Highway, essentially across the street in 1937, into its now recognizable location. This is a semi-transparent watercolor by artist Don Krotee, where only the white of the paper can produce the lightest value. The work is painted on a 22” x 30” 300# Fabriano rough cotton paper. Find more art by Don Krotee on Instagram @donkrotee.art.

 

