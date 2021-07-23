NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 59  |  July 23, 2021

Ground floor work resumes at Hotel Laguna 072321

Ground floor work resumes at Hotel Laguna, developer expects opening in next few weeks

By SARA HALL

Following a partially lifted stop-work order by the city, Hotel Laguna is expected to open its ground floor in the next few weeks.

Local real estate developer Mo Honarkar said during a phone interview with Stu News Laguna on Wednesday (July 21) that he is anxious to finish the first-floor work, obtain the final permits, and reopen the historical hotel located at 425 South Coast Hwy.

“(We’re) happy we got the green light from the city to go back and complete the ground level work,” Honarkar said. “We are excited to reopen this beautiful hotel to the public.”

Last week, officials announced that the city had completed a series of inspections and confirmed that portions of the interior work to date met the required construction standards. As a result, the stop-work order on the hotel was partially lifted (effective July 15) to allow the remodel of the first-floor restaurant, lobby, bar, and kitchen areas to be completed. 

No work will be permitted in other areas of the hotel until the developer submits a comprehensive plan for the overall restoration of Hotel Laguna and receives permits. 

As they repair damage and complete first-floor work over the next few weeks, the hotel will need to pass the final inspections.

“We will do our best to continue to work with the city to obtain the permits needed to complete the building,” Honarkar said. 

Ground floor front lobby

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Work can now resume on the front lobby at Hotel Laguna

There is still work to be done in addition to the first floor, he added.

Honarkar is currently working to submit a comprehensive plan for the overall restoration of Hotel Laguna. The plan must include a schedule and description of the future work that is proposed, including all interior and exterior renovations, a summary of the intended use of the lower-level spaces, including the conference room, as well as the commercial spaces fronting Coast Highway. 

The comprehensive plan will cover the remodel designs of the rooms. The size and number of rooms will remain the same, Honarkar emphasized; the plan is to remodel the room interiors.

City staff will then evaluate the proposed uses and determine if use permits and/or Coastal Development Permits are necessary for the comprehensive plan to proceed, and the comprehensive plan will be brought before the Planning Commission for review and approval prior to any further construction taking place in these areas.

Staff will continue making regular daily visits to the project site to ensure that no unpermitted work is occurring. As an extra measure of oversight, prior to the issuance of a permit for the first-floor areas, a comprehensive report will be required from a structural engineer concluding that the Hotel Laguna remains in structurally sound condition and is safe to occupy. 

None of the areas where work will resume are part of the Coastal Development Permit currently under appeal to the California Coastal Commission. 

On May 12, Coastal Commissioners unanimously agreed with the recommendation from CCC staff (based on an appeal submitted by local residents) that the project raises a “substantial issue” regarding conformance with the Local Coastal Program based on potential inconsistencies with the LCP and the California Coastal Act. The action forced the work on the project that requires a CDP to pause until the permit hearing.

At the de novo hearing, CCC will review the application based on the merits of the project, which will use the LCP as the standard for review. In addition, since the project is located between the first public road and the sea, it must also be consistent with the public access and recreation policies of the Coastal Act. The hearing will include an opportunity for public comment.

On Wednesday, Honarkar said he is still waiting to hear back from the CCC about a date for the de novo hearing. 

The remodel of the first-floor areas does not require a Coastal Development Permit because the work consists of interior renovations to existing spaces and does not include changes in use. A building permit for these interior improvements was issued in December 2019 and the work is near completion. 

The city has notified the Coastal Commission staff that the remaining minor work resuming in the restaurant, lobby, bar, and kitchen areas delineated by the city does not constitute “development” and is not subject to a CDP.

Ground floor Mo Honarkar

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mo Honarkar with his grandson at Hotel Laguna

At the same time, Honarkar recently refinanced a nearly $200 million loan with a different local financial institution. A complaint was filed by the company requesting the payment and a new receiver to control the portfolio.

According to Honarkar, the new financial institution wants to ensure the security of the loan and requested a new receiver be appointed so there are no issues stemming from his recent divorce. This is just the legal process they use, he said.

“The rent receiver is protecting the asset, which is our asset too, until the issue with family court is resolved,” Honarkar said. 

They are in the final stages of the process with his ex-wife and court and expect to be done within next 45 days, Honarkar explained.

“Nothing will affect the process in the opening of the hotel,” he stated, adding that none of the family court issues will “affect anything I do on the business side.”

A timeline for the rest of the work at the hotel depends on the city’s workload and when CCC schedules the hearing.

“Keep in mind, while restoring an old building unknown factors come up and, as we go forward, we have to repair and maintain them,” Honarkar added.

Ground floor bar

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The bar area will be restored at Hotel Laguna

Originally, the lobby was a very open space, Honarkar explained. The previous tenant did some remodeling and placed the offices near the lobby, creating a narrow hallway. That will be removed and the lobby will be restored to its original, spacious look, he said. They also created a widened entry in the foyer to the hotel.

The dated popcorn-style ceiling will also be removed to expose the original look there as well, he added. 

Some interesting art will decorate the walls, including work from Laguna College of Art and Design alum Michael Harnish and historic photos lining the hallway.

They’ve also registered the hotel on the national historic registry, Honarkar said. 

“Everything we do, we are trying to bring the original look back,” he said. “We’re dedicated to get this building back and bring the beauty of this building back to life and have residents of the town come in and enjoy it.”

 

