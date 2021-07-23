NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 59  |  July 23, 2021

Amazing grant opportunity available for arts-related 072321

Amazing grant opportunity available for arts-related small businesses and nonprofits

Are you a small business or nonprofit in South County’s art community and struggling to stay afloat because of COVID-19? If so, then you are urged to apply for OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett’s Arts Related Small Business & Nonprofit Grant Relief Program. Approximately $1 million dollars in grant funding is available to support qualifying arts-related small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. Grant awards range from $5,000 to $20,000 for nonprofits based on organizational revenue, and $5,000 to $12,000 for small businesses based on the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees.

The online application form is available online by clicking here. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Awardees will be reimbursed for eligible expenses incurred from January 1, 2021, to present (if other relief program funds were not received for the same expense). 

Arts-related small businesses and nonprofits in need are encouraged to apply for grants

To qualify, your business or nonprofit must meet the following eligibility requirements: 

--Must have no more than 25 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees. 

--Must be a for-profit business or a nonprofit organization 501(c)(3), 501(c)(6), or 501(c)(19) and eligible to receive federal funding. 

--Home-based businesses are eligible (home mortgages or owner’s salary are not permissible expenses). 

--Independent contractors and sole proprietors are eligible; however, funds cannot be used for salary, lost profits, or lost income. 

--Must have been in operation on/before February 15, 2020, and have not permanently closed. 

--Main place of business must be located within the 5th Supervisorial District (South County). 

--Must be willing to attest to a statement that the award was used in response to the negative economic impact of COVID-19 and attest to compliance with all local, state, and federal COVID guidelines and orders. 

--Funds cannot be used for tax revenue replacement, loan payments, or overtime.

--Detailed requirements can be found by clicking here. Again, grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. So don’t delay; gather your documents and apply today!

 

