 Volume 13, Issue 58  |  July 20, 2021

PMMC announces new support network

Pacific Marine Mammal Center has launched its first women’s auxiliary, the Ocean Club. The Ocean Club is a group of women from across the Orange County community with a passion for the mission of Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

The women of the Ocean Club will be the future of community support for PMMC’s most important needs – from animal care and outreach to children’s hospital programs, summer camps, and teen labs. PMMC has been inspiring generations with the wonder of marine mammals and to be excellent stewards of the ocean environment, and the Ocean Club commits to continuing this legacy.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Members of the Ocean Club will meet monthly as well as host fundraising events and social gatherings. Meeting dates and events will be at the discretion of the members. For more information on how to become a member, visit www.pacificmmc.org/ocean-club.

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center rescues, rehabilitates, and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education, and collaboration. 

Originally founded as Friends of the Sea Lion in 1971, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center was the first marine mammal rehabilitation facility in California established prior to the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972. PMMC now shares the responsibility for marine mammal rehabilitation with six other centers along the California’s coastline. PMMC serves 52 miles of Orange County coastline from San Onofre to Seal Beach.

For more information, visit www.pacificmmc.org.

 

