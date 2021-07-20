NewLeftHeader

Festival of Arts debuts new 072021

Festival of Arts debuts new, free smartphone app

One of the nation’s most iconic art festivals is offering art at your fingertips with a new, state-of-the-art approach. The nonprofit Festival of Arts, producer of the popular Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, debuted the Festival of Arts Laguna Beach smartphone app just as the 2021 summer events returned following a year on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Now available on iOS and Google Play app stores, this free and easy-to-use app is a personal guide to all things Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters. Designed to help guests get more out of their experience, the app includes all the must-know information about planning your visit.

“The Festival of Arts has so much to offer visitors. With more than 100 artists, the Pageant of the Masters production, dozens of live music events, art tours, special exhibits, and more, the experience can seem overwhelming,” shared Jeff Rovner, exhibiting artist and Festival of Arts Board Member. “But with our new mobile app, guests can plan their visits and navigate the grounds with confidence.”

The app project was spearheaded by Rovner and produced in collaboration with the Festival of Arts Marketing and PR team of Sharbie Higuchi and Meghan Perez with the goal of making art more accessible to patrons, collectors, and art lovers through technology. It offers guests an innovative and convenient way to stay informed and connected to the arts all summer long.

Users may browse a custom-made section featuring the 2021 Festival exhibitors, their artwork, and biographies. Plus, they will be able to browse by mediums, make a list of their favorite artists, locate artists’ booths on the interactive grounds map, and get in touch with the Festival artists directly from the app. 

The Festival of Arts app also allows users to learn about the Pageant’s theme and theater etiquette, locate their Pageant seats, discover upcoming events, see who’s performing on the Festival’s concert stage, purchase reserved concert seating, and so much more! 

Click here to download the free official Festival of Arts Laguna Beach App or go to your app store and search Festival of Arts Laguna Beach. 

Rovner adds, “Our new Festival of Arts mobile app is so simple and comprehensive, it’s like having a tour guide in your pocket. Our guests will soon wonder how they ever visited us without it.”

Connect with a click to the Festival’s over 100+ exhibiting artists and the Pageant of the Masters on the Festival’s new app. Another way to stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show is to visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media.

 

