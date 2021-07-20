NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 58  |  July 20, 2021

Laguna native Lenelle releases 072021

Laguna native Lenelle releases Fragments of My Mind album 

Lenelle’s (Hamil) highly anticipated third album and first professional studio album, Fragments of My Mind, has been released and is now available on platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube, iTunes, and TikTok. Renowned producer and multi-instrumentalist Jai Vatuk helped Lenelle bring her musical vision to life on the digital EP with his production expertise.

When live musical performances came to a halt during the COVID-19 lockdowns, Lenelle embarked on a 15-month journey that led to the recording of the singer-songwriter’s favorite original songs. Vatuk, who currently tours with top musician Tyler Childers and formerly toured with Michael Franté, became available to collaborate and the project took off.

A Laguna Beach native and graduate of Laguna Beach High School, Lenelle combines her love of music with the written word in her original tracks that take on a “Norah Jones meets Chrissie Hynde quality” with soulful, edgy vocals coupled with strong melodies.

Laguna native Lenelle sings

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna’s Lenelle has released her new album, “Fragments of My Mind”

“I had been wanting to record this album for a long time, then this opportunity arose,” Lenelle said. “The best part of making this album was being able to record my vocals at home. Jai Vatuk is based out of the Bay Area, and everything was on lockdown, so I would send him the chord charts and live video performances of me singing and playing acoustic guitar.”

Vatuk compiled tracks and played all the instruments on each song (except for Latin-inspired track “Abrázame” on which Michael Blankenship contributed the piano), then sent them back to Lenelle to record the vocals in her home studio. The album was mastered by Justin Weis at Trakworx.

“My favorite track on the completed album changes daily, but today I would have to say my song ‘Sorry’ is my favorite,” Lenelle said. “I had previously considered it a B-side, however, Jai’s composition has given it a distinguishing, almost eerie vibe that really works. This is a great example how Jai really understood my vision as a songwriter.”

Fragments of My Mind crosses several different musical genres and shows Lenelle’s diversity as an artist. “Riptide” and “Illusion” showcase rock and roll standards, and “Don’t Throw Stones” and “Under My Skin” present a classic singer/songwriter style, while “Abrázame” has a bossa nova flare.

Lenelle is currently performing in and around Orange County solo or with her band. On July 14, Lenelle conducted an in-studio interview on KX FM with host and fellow musician Tommy Benson and several singles from her album made their radio debut. 

To listen to Lenelle’s Fragments of My Mind album on your choice of platforms, visit https://lenelle.hearnow.com

For more information, visit www.lenelle.com of follow Lenelle on Instagram @lenellemusic.

 

