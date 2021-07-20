NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 58  |  July 20, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 072021

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi steals the win on this one. Who was onto the decorated Fourth of July guy? No one! Maggi found him in North Laguna, on Aster Street at Monterey (and he changes his dress according to the season). 

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 7 20 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Friendly patriotic guy, in North Laguna, on Aster Street

 

