 Volume 13, Issue 57  |  July 16, 2021

Arnie Silverman remembers the von Gremps 071621

Arnie Silverman remembers the von Gremps at their memorial service

By Arnie Silverman

There is a classic line from Shakespeare’s Hamlet that is appropriate for today. “Those friends thou hast and their adoption tried, grapple them to thy soul with hoops of steel.” Shakespeare sure got that right. Walter and Ann von Gremp were two of the dearest friends I ever had, and I held them in the highest esteem.

Walt was one of the friendliest, most empathetic, generous people I ever knew. He seemed to know and was liked by everyone. A group of us would be sitting around one of the tables near what was then the Coffee Pub across from the post office in Laguna Beach, and no matter who passed by Walter would greet them by their first name and receive a warm welcome in return. 

I don’t believe I ever heard him speak derogatorily about anyone except the members of our “round table” conclave who were subject to caustic if not hilarious ridicule towards each other. Our group of mostly retirees – there could be 10-12 of us crowded around one of those tables – would solve the world’s problems with simultaneous boisterous opinions with our maestro, Walter, leading the chorus.

Arnie Silverman von Gremps

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Walter and Ann von Gremp

Walter was a committed community leader. He set up Sally’s Fund and contributed to many organizations including our local VFW Post. He wanted to be a member of our VFW Post, but because he had not served overseas in a hostile area, I had to tell him that he did not qualify. “I don’t see why not,” he complained, “I flew a Piper Cub from Los Angeles to Catalina and back. That should qualify me.” We made Ann and Walt honorary members of our Post.

He was an erudite man. I and others would bring him books on each visit and lying in his bed surrounded by increasing piles of books, he would read two to three of them a week.     

He was a raconteur – a superb storyteller, bar none, who even at the end could remember minute details of trips he made with Ann including the name of the server at some restaurant he liked some 30, 40 or 50 years prior. We often kidded him when he repeated the same story for the 20th time.

An exceptionally successful businessman, much of his success was due to his having the highest integrity, honesty, and compassion for everyone – employees, associates, clients, family, friends, everyone! And with all of his success, he never failed to speak lovingly of Ann and his family.

Arnie Silverman von Gremp family

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Walt and Ann von Gremp and their family members

Ann was a strong, intelligent, assertive woman with old-fashioned Missouri-bred conservative values. She not only was a fine mother and grandmother of achieving, responsible children but she also supported and assisted Walter in many of his projects. 

She would knowledgeably discuss sports along with politics and current events with vigor and understanding. While she could express acerbic humor, particularly towards my NY liberal political positions, she was a kind, empathetic person who believed in self-responsibility, self-discipline, achievement, and respect for others. 

They were a loving and endearing pair. He adored her as she did him and she was there for him during the last, terribly tough years of his bed-confined life despite her own health issues. Others will detail more of their lives. I wanted only to express my love and sense of loss on their passing. 

To paraphrase another line from Hamlet, “Good night sweet princess, goodnight sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rests.” God bless them. I will miss them.

 

