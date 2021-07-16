NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 57  |  July 16, 2021

City partially lifts stop-work order on Hotel Laguna; developer Mo Honarkar feels “vindicated”

The City of Laguna Beach has completed a series of inspections and confirmed that the interior work to date on portions of Hotel Laguna undertaken by developer Mo Honarkar meets the required construction standards. As a result, effective Thursday, July 15, the City has partially lifted the stop-work order on the hotel to allow the remodel of the first-floor restaurant, lobby, bar, and kitchen areas to be completed. No work will be permitted in other areas of the hotel until the developer submits a comprehensive plan for the overall restoration of Hotel Laguna and receives permits. 

“The decision by the City is vindication for me, my family, and the entire team at the Laguna Beach Company,” said developer Mo Honarkar. “We are thrilled to get back to work and complete the first-floor restoration and renovation of the Hotel Laguna. The final touches are expected to take just a few weeks to complete. Then, we will open the doors and join together with the Laguna community to honor the hotel’s storied history while celebrating its future.

“The reopening will be an important milestone for our family-owned company that has been a part of the Laguna community for more than two decades. Bringing Hotel Laguna back to life is just one way we plan on celebrating the unique lifestyle and unmistakable character that make Laguna such a special place. More news will be forthcoming about the restaurant, the bar, and the renovation itself.”

City will graphic

Click on graphic for a larger image

Submitted graphic

Graphic showing remodeling

The remodel of the first-floor restaurant, lobby, bar, and kitchen areas of Hotel Laguna does not require a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) because the work consists of interior renovations to existing spaces and does not include changes in use. A building permit for these interior improvements was issued in December 2019 and the work is near completion. 

By removing the stop-work order on this portion of the hotel, the developer will be allowed to finish the permitted work which includes the fire-related improvements and other minor work needed to pass fire inspection, building inspection, and to obtain a health department permit to reopen the first-floor restaurant, lobby, bar, and kitchen areas and small portions of the lower level related to the kitchen use. 

None of the areas where work will resume are part of the CDP currently under appeal to the California Coastal Commission; they are under the jurisdiction of the City of Laguna Beach. The City has notified the Coastal Commission staff that the remaining minor work resuming in the restaurant, lobby, bar, and kitchen areas delineated by the City does not constitute “development” and is not subject to a CDP. 

City will hotel

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Hotel Laguna

The developer is currently working to submit a comprehensive plan for the overall restoration of Hotel Laguna. A comprehensive plan must include a schedule and description of the future work that is proposed, including all interior and exterior renovations, a summary of the intended use of the lower-level spaces, including the conference room, as well as the commercial spaces fronting Coast Highway. Staff will then evaluate the proposed uses and determine if use permits and/or Coastal Development Permits are necessary for the comprehensive plan to proceed, and the comprehensive plan will be brought before the Planning Commission for review and approval prior to any further construction taking place in these areas.

Staff will continue making regular daily visits to the project site to ensure that no unpermitted work is occurring. As an extra measure of oversight, prior to the issuance of a Temporary Occupancy Permit for the first-floor restaurant, lobby, bar, and kitchen areas, a comprehensive report will be required from a structural engineer concluding that the Hotel Laguna remains in structurally sound condition and is safe to occupy. 

“Hotel Laguna is a historic landmark and an important asset to this community, and we are supportive of the end-goal of restoring Hotel Laguna,” said Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. “At the same time, we will continue to make it clear that all the procedures and requirements applicable to the project are to be followed.”

 

