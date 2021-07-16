NewLeftHeader

Local Eric Silva drafted in fourth round 071621

Local Eric Silva drafted in fourth round of MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Like a lot of kids, Eric Silva – son of Monica McCusker and Tony Silva and stepson of Tyler McCusker, founder of Laguna’s KX FM radio – started playing T-ball when he was four years old. 

“Both his father and I were in athletics in school, and we saw what happened when parents put kids in sports, so we always thought we’d do the opposite,” says Monica. “We didn’t want to pressure Eric. But he put the little mitt on, and his dad said, ‘this is how you catch a ball,’ and when Eric caught it and threw it back, he wasn’t playing around.”

Local Eric little guy

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Young Eric 

Fast forward about 14 years to the present day. In the fall, Eric was planning to attend UCLA on a full-ride baseball scholarship and major in psychology, but then the draft happened – and happened big time.

Eric was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round (115th overall) – the only high school pitcher to be drafted.

Draft process

“As he continued playing ball, we knew he was talented, but not right away,” says Monica. “Sometimes we thought he wasn’t paying attention, then he’d catch a hit and throw it in, and it would turn out great.”

“To say that I’m proud would be an understatement,” adds Tony Silva. “Since Eric was four years old, he has had a natural ability that we just had to foster. He gravitated toward the game, improved every year, and excelled with dedication and hard work. It did take sacrifice on all of our parts as a family: the travel ball, countless practices, and many events and other things we had to opt out of as a family due to the baseball commitment. But I am so grateful, and we are tremendously blessed that it all worked out the way it did.” 

Local Eric closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Eric wears CIF SS Regional Championship medal – he pitched a complete game

“Eric brings people together, his attitude, his big heart, and that amazing smile radiates with such positive energy, you can’t help but cheer him on,” Tony continues. “And that has been one of the most exciting things to see throughout his journey: people joining his fan base. All aboard the E-train!”

Transfer to JSerra

For 13 years, he had been a shortstop, covering second, or third base. Then at Laguna Beach High School (LBHS), he was a two-way player – playing shortstop and pitching.

After three years at LBHS, Eric decided to transfer to JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano for his senior year.

“We value public education,” Monica says. “Our daughter Julianne still goes to LBHS.”

However, there were reasons behind the change. “Eric missed the rigors of being in school and as a private school, JSerra offered the opportunity for in-person classes,” Monica says, “and he felt he wasn’t going to be developed as a player by Coach Sears at LBHS.”

Local Eric team

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

JSerra team after winning Trinity League Championship

Combined with JSerra’s excellent athletic program and the presence of a particular coach he wanted to play for, Eric made the decision to switch schools.

“He also wanted to play on a team with the potential to take him to a championship so he could prove himself,” Monica says. “He’s a team player, but he felt he had more opportunity to improve – and prove himself – at JSerra.”

Out of left field

During the pre-drafting process, Major League Baseball (MLB) scouts meet with the kids and parents, and Eric’s family interviewed with 20 out of the 30 MLB clubs – Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, to name a few – but the Giants weren’t one of them.

“It came out of left field,” Monica says. “The Giants weren’t in contact with us. We’d never met them, even one time.”

However, in later conversations, the Giants admitted that they had been watching Eric, saw his potential, and he was high on the board. Four scouts (and possibly the general manager) attended JSerra’s CIF Southern Section game against Harvard-Westlake of Los Angeles, and Eric was pitching.

Local Eric adult pitching

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Eric pitches over 90 mph

Even though JSerra lost 0-3, no one scored a point on the other team off of Eric. 

“He pitches over 90 mph, and he pitched lights out,” Monica says. “But even though they lost, the Giants saw him in an adverse situation and how he was able to carry on. In one of his weakest moments, that moment revealed his fate. There’s always adversity, it’s what you do with it.”

As reported in the OC Register, “All three runs for the Wolverines in their 3-0 victory were unearned. JSerra starting pitcher Eric Silva was outstanding, limiting the Wolverines to zero earned runs and three hits in his six innings. 

“It was a Silva throw to his left to first base, instead of to the plate, that was his only consequential mistake. Fielding a bunt in the third inning, Silva threw wide of first, enabling two Wolverines to score on the play. Silva’s stat line was terrific: no earned runs, three hits allowed, eight strikeouts, and two walks over six innings.”

“But they still lost,” says Monica. “Eric and JSerra’s first of the season. And it was his composure and command on the mound afterward that must have left an impression with scouts spectating in the stands.”

Local Eric family

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Tony Silva, Julianne Silva, Eric Silva holding Lily McCusker, Monica McCusker, and Tyler McCusker 

Tyler McCusker has high praise for his stepson. “We told Eric when he was a freshman how different his high school experience was going to be. We warned him that, if his dream was to play professional baseball, he would have to make a lot of sacrifices: friends, parties, social media posts, and much more. To see a teenager take his future in his own hands, set and manifest a goal, be willing to make sacrifices to achieve that goal, and then deliver or exceed the expectations of everyone around him has been truly awe-inspiring. Eric has been the one to steer this ship. As his ‘bonus dad,’ I could not be more proud of our boy and proud to be a part of the village that supports him.” 

Monica adds, “There isn’t an Eric Silva without many people and many factors that aligned almost perfectly to get him to this moment. Every child has the potential, and it’s usually those around the child and their choices as caregivers that help contribute to the overall success. I always say it takes a village to raise a child and he is a shining reflection of his village. That and he is super talented and dedicated. No one I know in my life can or will do what Eric Silva does daily. Today we can all celebrate this great achievement with him.”

After the draft, Eric has 15 days to evaluate his options and either go to college or sign with the team.

As of this publication, the San Francisco Giants are trying to make it worth Eric’s while not to go to UCLA.

 

