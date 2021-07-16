NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 57  |  July 16, 2021

Another strong weekend of water polo 071621

Another strong weekend of water polo for the Laguna Beach High School girls

As a warmup for next week’s Junior Olympics National Championships in Irvine, the LBHS girls were down in San Diego last weekend playing for their SET club team at the U.S. Club Championships. 

Another strong 18U Black

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The SET 18U Black team (recently graduated seniors and a rising junior goalie) won a gold medal, beating the SOCAL 18U team from Tustin 12-6

Another strong 18U Gray

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The SET 18U Gray team (rising seniors) won a bronze medal, beating the 805 18U team from San Barbara 13-6

Another strong 16U Black

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The SET 16U Black team (rising juniors/sophomores) also won a gold medal, beating the 805 16U team from Santa Barbara 9-7

 

