 Volume 13, Issue 57  |  July 16, 2021

Winners of The Artists Fund’s Art-To-Go 071621

Winners of The Artists Fund’s Art-To-Go Best-in-Show announced

The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts presented the Art-To-Go Best-in-Show awards to eight artists recently. The fundraising sale, themed “From Local – to Global,” features originals donated by Festival exhibitors to support the hardship fund for artists. Art-To-Go is available daily through August 29th on the Festival grounds.

Watercolorist David Milton won Best-in-Theme for his painting of the Bun Boy Diner sign titled Highway 15 Classic

Winners of Susan Jarecky

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rick Graves

Susan Jarecky, First Place, “It’s why we love Laguna,” oil

The awards juror was Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. She was moved by the artists-helping-artists mission of The Artists Fund, and Art-To-Go. “I’m impressed with the compassion these artists have for each other, and I hope their example of empathy will spread,” she stated. “The diversity of this collection shows the great variety of talented artists we have in Orange County,” she added.

Lee’s picks included Susan Jarecky – first place for her painting of Hotel Laguna, Mariko Ishii – second place, and Tom Lamb – third place. Honorable mentions went to Antje Campbell, Natalie Duarte, and Yuri Kuznetsov. The People’s Choice Award, voted on by Festival patrons, went to scratchboard illustrator Maaria Kader. The Artists Fund President Wendy Wirth handed certificates and gifts to winners, and Christina Georgantas, Festival of Arts Exhibits Director, congratulated the winners.

Winners of group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rick Graves 

(L-R) Wendy Wirth, Antje Campbell, Susan Jarecky, Julie Perlin Lee, Mariko Ishii, Tom Lamb, Maaria Kader, Christine Georgantas, Elena Kuznetsov (for Yuri), Natalie Duarte, and David Milton

All Art-To-Go buyers qualify to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn. To view the collection online, visit www.theartistsfund-foa.org or call (949) 612-1949. 

For additional information, visit www.foapom.com

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.

 

