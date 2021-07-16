NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 57  |  July 16, 2021

No Square Theatre’s brush with Broadway 071621

No Square Theatre’s brush with Broadway

Story and Photos by Marrie Stone

Audiences might share a collective PTSD moment when the curtain rises on No Square Theatre’s Cry-Baby, the Musical at the end of this month. Shots-in-arms is the theme of the opening number as high schoolers stand in line, waiting their turn for a vaccine that promises to protect them from a paralyzing virus circulating around the country. The year is 1954. The virus is polio. 

After 16 months of life without live performances, No Square is responding to the pandemic – and several of the social issues surrounding it – with edgy humor, raucous music, dirty dancing, and a slice of satire. There couldn’t be a more perfect production to welcome audiences back. So perfect, in fact, that it attracted the attention of Cry-Baby’s original Broadway producer, Adam Epstein, who joined the cast and crew for a Q & A session earlier this month. 

No Square Epstein group

Click on photo for a larger image

Broadway Producer Adam Epstein poses with Cry-Baby’s cast and crew, holding the guitar he donated to the production

Epstein shared his Broadway backstories and experiences, counseled the predominantly young cast about changes in the industry, and imparted a lot of practical advice about the business. He also offered real-time feedback during their rehearsal. He plans to attend the show’s final performance on Sunday, August 1st, bringing with him a few actors from the original Broadway show…click to read story in our Arts section.

 

