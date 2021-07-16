NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 57  |  July 16, 2021

Obituary

Peter Hands

Peter Allen Hands sadly passed away on June 16, 2021, after a brief illness. Peter was preceded in death by his parents Phyllis and Alexander Hands and his son Devin. 

He is survived by his loving wife Georgina, and his three children Gabriel, Brenton, and Alexandra, as well as four grandchildren, his brothers Paul and Jonathan, and his sister Jane Browne, plus many nieces and nephews. 

Peter was a longtime resident of Laguna Beach, where he raised his family and practiced law for almost 35 years. He loved Laguna Beach and never wanted to live anywhere else. Born in Chicago, the family moved to Southern California in the late 50s and settled in Whittier where Dr. Hands opened his medical practice. 

Peter attended Black-Foxe Academy in Hollywood and later attended UCLA and Pepperdine University. After graduation, Peter taught school for three years before deciding to change career paths. He chose the field of law and graduated from Western State College. 

Peter enjoyed the legal profession and had a great many other interests. He frequented the art galleries in town and the Laguna Art Museum. It is said that Peter played the saxophone when he was young.

He was an avid reader, loved history, and was a garage sale connoisseur. Sailing was his love as well. Peter would be relaxing at sea as much as he could. 

Peter will always be remembered as a kind and generous man, who loved life, his children, family, and friends. He had many friends over his long life, and still maintained friendships with people he had known since high school. To his family and friends, Peter’s passing was sudden and unexpected. 

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later in the summer.

 

