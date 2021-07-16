NewLeftHeader

 July 16, 2021

LAM receives FOA Foundation Grant 071621

Laguna Art Museum has been awarded a grant in the amount of $3,000 from the Festival of Arts Foundation in support of the museum’s arts education programs. These important funds will be used for art supplies, professional teaching artist fees, and educational activities scheduled through 2021 and 2022, including subsidizing costs related to the museum’s virtual programs.

The museum’s educational programs reach a broad range of audiences, primarily students and families, who will benefit from the FOA Foundation’s support. 

This year the FOA Foundation’s $3,000 grant will support the museum’s virtual and in-person educational programs such as family-friendly art-making events, Imagination Celebration, Art & Nature, school field trips, and education programs for exhibitions such as Matthew Rolston: Art People, The Pageant Portraits, on view concurrently with this summer’s Pageant of the Masters. 

The FOA Foundation has generously supported the museum’s educational programs in years past. Supported programs include bus transportation for school field trips, and teaching artist fees and art supplies for school field trips, Art & Nature, and Imagination Celebration. 

The Festival of Arts and Laguna Art Museum share a commitment to arts education with more than 100 years of rich histories and connections to the artistic community of Laguna Beach. The museum is grateful to the FOA Foundation for its important support of the arts and for its generous grant to help fund the museum’s educational programs.

For more information on Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.

 

