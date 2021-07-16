NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 57  |  July 16, 2021

Laguna Residents First submits ballot 071621

Laguna Residents First submits ballot initiative on voter approval of major developments

Laguna Residents First (LRF), a residents’ advocacy organization, officially submitted a ballot initiative to the city on Wednesday, June 14. If voted into law, the initiative would give voters in Laguna Beach the right to approve or deny major developments by a simple majority. A previous effort was stalled last spring with the arrival of the pandemic.

If voted into law, voter approval would be required for major developments that combine large building lots, provide less on-site parking than is currently mandated, exceed the current height limits, or are larger than 22,000 square feet. The ballot initiative pertains to proposed major developments within 750 feet of Coast Highway or Laguna Canyon Road, as well as other factors.

“Laguna’s a unique town in an unusual location and we need to preserve its value for residents, merchants, and visitors alike,” says Assistant Treasurer Merrill Anderson. “Overdevelopment and gridlock are valid concerns, and residents should have the right to vote on projects that could affect their property values as well as their quality of life.” 

According to the organization, the ballot initiative was submitted now so that no special election will be needed: it will appear on the November 2022 ballot if the group is able to get 1,725 signatures (one tenth of the city’s 17,242 registered voters). That ballot item would then require 50 percent from all Laguna Beach voters for final passage.

 

