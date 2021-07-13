NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 56  |  July 13, 2021

LBSCA to host Sacha Tebó retrospective event 071321

LBSCA to host Sacha Tebó retrospective event at Forest & Ocean Gallery on Saturday

On Sunday, July 18, Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) is hosting an art salon retrospective presentation and lecture celebrating the works of artist Sacha Tebó, also known as Sacha Thébaud. Join LBSCA at the Forest & Ocean Gallery from 3-5 p.m. to view the exhibition – Tebó, (1934-2004) – which is on display through the month of July.

The in-memoriam exhibition is hosted by longtime Laguna Beach resident and LBSCA Future Cities Chairman Fabiola Thébaud Kinder (Tebó’s daughter), along with Ludo Leideritz, owner of Forest & Ocean Gallery.

LBSCA Sacho Tebo

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of the Thébaud family

Artist Sacha Tebó as a young man

Tebó, a prolific encaustic artist, sculptor, architect-engineer, urban planner, furniture designer, and environmentalist, exhibited in Laguna Beach, where he visited his daughter often. He has always been drawn to the sea and coastal life.   He enjoyed watching surfers and pelicans off the coast of Laguna Beach and Dana Point, thereby including them in his art. His last show on mainland U.S. was in Laguna Beach before passing away from pancreatic cancer in 2004.

“This exhibit is dedicated to both my mother and father,” said Kinder. “We are holding it now because May 26 was the 17th anniversary of my father’s passing. The pieces are from our collections. My mother just passed away July 1. She was a gallerist and my Dad’s biggest art fan and muse. I am their oldest child and the retrospective presentation will honor them both.”

LBSCA Tebo's artwork

Click on photo for a larger image

Tebós “Laguna’s Pelicans and Body Surfers” in encaustics (beeswax with color pigments) on canvas

This is a paid event; reservations are required and tickets can be purchased online at www.lagunabeachsistercities.com. Cost: Sister City members, $25; Non-members, $35. Admission, which includes light appetizers and beverages, is limited to the first 60 RSVPs.

Forest & Ocean Gallery is located at 480 Ocean Ave, Laguna Beach.

For more information on the gallery, go to www.forestoceangallery.com or call (949) 371-3313.

For more information on the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, visit www.lagunabeachsistercities.com.

 

