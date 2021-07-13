NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 56  |  July 13, 2021

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach invites community to join the Ziomek Challenge

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has one main goal – to help young people thrive. To support its mission, Joe Ziomek has invested $100,000 as a challenge gift for social impact promoting inclusion, diversity, equity, and access, establishing the Ziomek I.D.E.A initiative. 

Alumnus Joe Ziomek, who recently retired from a busy financial advisor role, has had time to contemplate how the Club’s programs and leadership shaped his life perspective, enhanced his self-esteem, and provided inspiration which led to his business success.

“I knew I wanted to leave a legacy in Laguna Beach. A community that has so much and has given so much to me.” Ziomek notes. “I not only want to share with those that are less fortunate but inspire others to do the same. What better way to do that than to give to the youth organization that had the biggest impact on my life and have them carry on my life’s work.” 

Joe Ziomek’s legacy investment is for the future of young people who face systemic obstacles beyond their control. In alignment with Laguna Beach’s quest for unity and diversity, leaders like Joe Ziomek have partnered with other local entities to support students in Laguna Beach and its surrounding lower-income communities. 

“There are huge deficits in financial literacy among communities not only across the U.S. but just here, in south Orange County. To have equity you must have financial education. This education is not equally distributed nor accessible for many.” Ziomek passionately explains. “When I learned the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach was expanding to serve the Saddleback Valley community, it was serendipitous. This is when the Ziomek I.D.E.A. Initiative was born.” 

Funding will be provided to Saddleback Valley communities to serve children and families who are experiencing economic challenges, food insecurity, unstable housing, health disparities, education gaps, gang violence, discrimination, and racism. 

Additionally, some funding will be directed to promote integration between Title 1 School students in other areas with Laguna Beach teens.

It is Ziomek’s hope that his gift will inspire others to invest in our future generations through the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, whose programming helps to even the playing field for underserved youth.

To maximize the gift match, the Club is now challenged to raise $100,000 from local partners to this I.D.E.A. Initiative. 

Although Ziomek feels grateful for the many luxuries and financial abundance is his life, he realizes that beautiful homes, travel, and material objects mean little in comparison to helping others – especially our future generations. In partnership with the Club, he is dedicated to helping ensure safety, health, dignity, and equity for every child. 

Together, the community can help break down barriers and inspire hope so all children may develop the resiliency required to be their best and thrive. All citizens positioned to help are invited to join in this effort. 

To get involved, contact Chief Relationship Officer Michelle Highberg at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 715-7918.

 

