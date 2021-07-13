NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 56  |  July 13, 2021

Art in Public Places 071321

“Art in Public Places” – Peacescape by Terry Thornsley

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the eighteenth in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

The art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Peacescape by Terry Thornsley was installed in 2003 and funded by the Montage Resort and Spa. 

Art in birds closeup

“Peacescape” by Terry Thornsley is located at the Montage Resort

This 12-foot-long ornate bronze landscape sculpture features an oak tree by Laguna Beach artist Thornsley, whose studio was nestled in Laguna canyon. 

At the time of the installation, he said, “Twenty years of absorbing the beauty of Laguna Canyon is reflected in this piece. I love where I live, our hills, canyons, trees, birds, and the sea.” 

Thornsley was a professional sculptor and painter who resided in Laguna Beach for over 30 years. Hundreds of his bronze, marble, stone, and mixed media sculptures, as well as his exquisite paintings, are held in private collections throughout the world. Publicly, people enjoy Thornsley’s work in a number of cities where his work is permanently displayed. 

Thornsley moved to Laguna when he was in his early twenties and was a longtime exhibitor at the Festival of Arts and occasionally participated in the Sawdust Art Festival. He lived in the canyon and had a studio next to Randy Bader. 

Art in distance

Twelve-foot-long bronze landscape sculpture

“I miss Terry Thornsley very much,” says Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl. “I worked with him on so many of his projects that I hear his voice telling me that the sculptures need cleaning or sealing and where the bolts are hidden. He shared his process and inspiration with me; his enthusiasm for his work and its inspiration was contagious. He gave me an MFA crash course in bronze, and although we did not always agree, and we were both argumentative – perhaps him more than me! – I have a huge amount of respect for his talent and creativity.” 

His work and creative contributions installed throughout the City will be enjoyed for generations. 

Art in flying

Thornsley’s work reflects Laguna’s hills, canyons, trees, birds, and the sea 

Thornsley has six public art pieces in the City: Grace at the Lifeguard Headquarters, Main Beach; Peacescape at Montage; Laguna Locals at Crescent Bay Point Park; Pacific Patinas at 1191 N Coast Hwy; Laguna Kelp Beds at 31852 S Coast Hwy; and Water Puppy at the Festival of Arts.

He said of all his works: “These sculptures will be still here long after I have gone. I will leave a little bit of myself behind and know I contributed to my community.”

Sadly, Thornsley passed away in May 2015 at the age of 57.

Peacescape is located at 30801 S Coast Hwy.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here. 

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

