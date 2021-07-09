NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 55  |  July 9, 2021

Former Rep. Harley Rouda speaks 070921

Former Rep. Harley Rouda speaks at LB Dems town hall, predicts win for 2022

By SARA HALL

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club hosted a town hall this week with former U.S. Representative Harley Rouda, who spoke on a number of issues and made confident predictions for 2022. 

Rouda represented California’s 48th Congressional District for one term after beating out longtime Republican incumbent Dana Rohrabacher in 2018. Former Orange County Board of Supervisor Michelle Steel turned the district red again after winning in the 2020 election.

Earlier this year, Rouda announced he would try to win the seat back in 2022.

More than 100 people attended the LB Dems event on Wednesday (July 7), held in the outdoor space at Number Three Restaurant, along with nearly 20 people watching on Zoom.

Rouda, a Laguna Beach resident, said the location was just down the street from where it all started for him. 

“Navigating the halls of congress has been a lot easier than navigating the politics of Laguna Beach,” he joked. 

He covered a variety of topics on Wednesday, including climate change, healthcare, gun safety, and homelessness. He answered more specific questions about getting more of the population vaccinated, critical race theory, defunding the police, and the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. 

Rouda also spoke at length about why he lost in 2020 and predictions for 2022.

“We are going to win this seat back in 2022,” Rouda said. “I’m very, very confident we’ll flip this seat.”

The first question came from longtime local resident Arnold Hano, who asked how Rouda’s team will win out over Steel and her base of Trump fans.

“We’ve got a tough road ahead of us, she is the incumbent, but we have done this before, we know how to turn this seat from red to blue and we will do it again,” Rouda said. “It’s going to take all of us being fully engaged.”

Steel has a base, but so do they, he added. 

“What we need to do is get the folks who are in the middle, who aren’t associated automatically with one side or the other,” he said. 

Former President Donald Trump won’t be at the top of the ticket in 2022 so the “Trumpicans,” the “low-propensity voters that support him and the down ticket,” won’t likely be at the polls, Rouda claimed.

Some factors for why they didn’t hold onto the seat in 2020 were caused by events they didn’t have control over, including Trump being at the top of the national ticket, he stated.

“The fact that six million more morons voted for this man is mind-boggling to me,” Rouda said. “Thank goodness about 11 million more Americans voted for Joe Biden.”

A lot of “low-propensity voters” were at the polls in this district and other districts that the Democrats lost, he said. It’s good that so many people voted, but they need to ensure that the voters are informed, Rouda commented. 

“Clearly we have to do a better job there,” he said.

Rouda explained that the primary reason for losing the seat last year was because of the lack of volunteers helping the campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our army, you, were sidelined because of the pandemic,” Rouda told the crowd.

His team had about 8,000 people knocking on doors in 2018 and nobody in 2020. Yet the Republicans were still out there, he added. In hindsight, he wished they had done more, as best they could. 

There was also a misallocation of resources based on bad polling across the country, Rouda said. A lot of money was spent on campaigns for races the Democrats ultimately lost. Better polling could improve what seats to focus on, he explained.

“The good news is everyone is really focused on this seat right now,” he added. 

The in-person crowd got very excited at this comment, applauding and cheering, with a few shouting “Take it back!”

“That’s exactly what we need, we need to bring the energy back to these campaigns,” Rouda responded. They need to get out together to share their common values and fight for what they believe in. “That’s going to be the difference in 2022…You’re going to bring the energy back to the campaign and we’re going to flip this seat.”

Replying to a comment Hano made about the events on January 6, Rouda said there have only been a few times in U.S. history that democracy has been on the line, naming a few examples. 

“I believe we are at one of those pivotal moments right now in history as well,” Rouda said. “I am concerned, I am scared, and I am going to fight like hell to save our democracy with each of you.”

Rouda emphasized what to look for in leaders, noting a passage from Fascism: A Warning, a 2018 book by Madeline Albright. Be concerned if they encourage contempt for others, seek to destroy essential contributions to democracy, try to turn citizens against each other, or claim to be the only one able to fix the problems at hand.

“If defeated at the polls, will they accept the verdict, or insist without evidence they have won?” Rouda read from Albright’s book.

Paraphrasing Joseph Goebbels’ famous quote about repeating a big, yet simple lie and people will eventually believe it, Rouda said that’s what America is currently up against.

“That’s what we’re facing right now, we’re facing fascism at the feet of our democracy,” Rouda said. 

To “paint a dreary picture,” Rouda asked the audience to consider that about two-thirds of the Republican caucus bought into the “big lie” about Trump winning the election. And the House is at jeopardy of going to the Republicans; just through redistricting alone Democrats could lose four or five seats.

“So we have to pick up seats like this if we’re going to hold our majority,” Rouda stated. “State legislators that are controlled by Republicans who are actively trying to change how electors are certified should cause all of us deep and grave concern for the future of our democracy.”

Rouda also answered questions from the audience about various topics. 

Surfrider Foundation CEO Chad Nelsen asked about priorities on how to address climate change. Rouda referenced his time as chair of the Subcommittee on Environment, noting that they focused on three phases: Past, present, and future. They need to expose and consider what’s happened in history that has been detrimental to the environment, acknowledge the current impact, and recognize that it will continue to worsen unless action is taken immediately.

“I believe this is the most important issue facing humankind,” Rouda said. 

Current projections estimate that there will be between 25 million to 1 billion environmental refugees displaced by climate change by 2050, according to the UN International Organization for Migration.

“They are being forced to leave their homes because they are no longer habitable,” Rouda explained. “That means there’s going to be associated wars and fighting for the limited scarcity of resources available to these individuals.”

People need to embrace the immediacy of the issue, he said, and it needs to be a grassroots effort.

Regarding healthcare, Rouda went over four models utilized around the world and pointed out that the U.S. has all four, in some form or another. Americans pay more into the “bureaucratic, outdated, misplaced system” than anywhere else in the world, yet U.S. citizens are far from the healthiest, he stated. The U.S. spends about 18 percent of the GDP on health expenditures, nearly twice the average of other developed countries.

He suggested opening up Medicare for those who would want to buy into it as an option. That’s “the right first step as we move towards providing better healthcare for everyone,” he said.

Secondly, he advocated to “take off the shackles” under Medicare that prevents the government from negotiating pharmaceutical prices.

“It doesn’t seem logical to me that we, as taxpayers, help fund the research and due diligence to bring these drugs to market, yet still have to pay the highest prices,” Rouda said. 

But it’s a complex issue that still needs a lot of work, he added.

“We have a long way to go,” Rouda said. “If we can make some of these basic changes we can get to a better place.’

Responding to a question about critical race theory, Rouda said it’s frustrating to see this topic dominating the news to this degree. Talking about ideas in school shouldn’t be regulated by the state, he said. It was evident on January 6 in the Capitol and since then, even in the 48th district, that white supremacy is still around in America, Rouda said. 

“To think that we can’t talk about the impact of the racism that has taken place in our country since day one is to deny the truth that impacts all of us, finding a more just America,” Rouda said. 

When asked about the discussion surrounding the “defund the police” phrase, Rouda commented that Democrats aren’t always very good at simple messaging and it’s a “stupid slogan” that’s not accurate of the idea behind it.

He doesn’t support defunding the police, but he does support ensuring that police have the proper training and support needed to do their job. They are handed everything in “the kitchen junk drawer,” Rouda said, referencing a conversation he had with a police chief of a nearby city. But that’s not what they’re trained to deal with, he said.

“We need to provide either greater support for them to address those other issues through training and support; or take it off their plate and give it to the other experts who are capable of doing it,” Rouda said. 

Without doing either of those ideas and just handing every problem over for police to handle is not fair, he said.

Answering a question from the audience about getting more people vaccinated, Rouda said misinformation is holding a lot of people back. They have worked on getting more individuals to better understand, but it’s plateaued and it’s a slow walk now. Community leaders can hopefully help bridge that gap, he added.

Commenting on homelessness, Rouda said it’s an issue that is near and dear to his heart. He noted that there are multiple aspects that impact homelessness, including affordable housing and healthcare. 

He also spoke about gun safety and his support of “common sense legislation” including background checks.

 

