 Volume 13, Issue 55  |  July 9, 2021

Pacific Marine Mammal Center needs volunteers 070921

Pacific Marine Mammal Center needs volunteers to staff kiosk at Pacific City in Huntington Beach

Located in the heart of Surf City USA, Pacific City in Huntington Beach has generously donated a kiosk for Pacific Marine Mammal Center. This kiosk is an excellent opportunity for the nonprofit to expand its outreach and share its mission in one of the communities it serves. 

The kiosk is stocked with some favorite items from the Treasure Trove Gift Shop as well as some new special items specific to the area.

PMMC is looking for volunteers who are over the age of 17; enjoy public situations, retail sale, and sharing PMMC’s mission; eager to learn about its work and how they can be part of a movement focusing on marine mammals and the environment; able to work a three-hour shift; and responsible for their own transportation.

Three shifts are available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2 to 5 p.m., and 5 to 8 p.m.

PMMC suggests that you grab a friend and have some fun in the sun this summer while supporting the nonprofit.

Interested individuals should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 494-3050.

 The Pacific Marine Mammal Center rescues, rehabilitates, and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education, and collaboration.

Originally founded as Friends of the Sea Lion in 1971, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center was the first marine mammal rehabilitation facility in California established prior to the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972. 

PMMC now shares the responsibility for marine mammal rehabilitation with six other centers along the California’s coastline. PMMC serves 52 miles of Orange County coastline from San Onofre to Seal Beach.

For more information, visit www.pacificmmc.org.

 

