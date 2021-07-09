NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 55  |  July 9, 2021

USA Olympic Surf Team and Wyland Foundation 070921

USA Olympic Surf Team and Wyland Foundation partner for ocean conservation

To commemorate USA Surfing’s first-ever excursion at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, renowned marine life artist Wyland created a limited time commemorative USA Surf collection with a signature octopus in his beautiful Japanese-influenced Gyotaku style. This lucky octopus shows up throughout the collection. 

Proceeds support the ocean conservation partnership between USA Surfing and the Wyland Foundation. (All net proceeds go to support our athletes and coasts.) 

USA Olympic Wyland

Wyland wearing one of his designs

WSL and Olympic surfer/artist Courtney Conlogue recently joined Wyland at his studio to talk surfers, dolphins, and the Olympics. To watch the video, go here.

The Wyland Foundation will be planning beach cleanups, educational presentations at U.S. Surfing events, and a whole lot more. 

All items are now ready to ship – see the full limited time commemorative USA Surf collection by Wyland Foundation by clicking here.

Surf Tokyo hat

Founded in 1993 by environmental artist Wyland, the Wyland Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s ocean, waterways, and marine life. The foundation encourages environmental awareness through community events, education programs, and public art projects. This year the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation marks its 10th anniversary promoting health of U.S. waters. 

To register for ocean cleanup teams year-round, go to https://wylandfoundation.ecochallenge.org/ which launched this year in partnership with team USA Surf. 

For more information, go to www.wylandfoundation.org.

 

