 Volume 13, Issue 55  |  July 9, 2021

Guest Column

Want to be more mindful? Simply ask this one question right now

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

The moment one gives close attention to anything, even a blade of grass, it becomes a mysterious, awesome, indescribably magnificent world in itself. – Henry Miller

Whatever you focus your attention on becomes “the object of your attention.” This is the first realization in learning how to be more mindful.

This could be as simple as staring at a TV screen, reading this column, or watching a video. And it can include broad categories such as family issues, health concerns, matters of the heart, business challenges, financial issues, even our spiritual practice. In fact, this is the key to mindfulness and meditation – where your attention goes, energy flows!

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

Where is your focus right now? Are you fully present with this blog, or are you thinking about your to-do list, work worries, health concerns, or something else? 

In every style of meditation, there is an object of your attention too. We watch our breath, gaze at something, ask a question, or silently repeat a sacred word, mantra, or vibration. When we notice we’ve drifted away to thoughts, sounds, or physical sensations, we simply drift back.

Plainly put, how to be more mindful is about cultivating your ability to gently drift back to that object of our attention regardless of the waterfall of thoughts that may cascade down upon you. And as we continuously cultivate this skill, ultimately, our full attention more easily arrives at the present moment and in that moment, all other activity vanishes. In the present moment, you have real choice-making abilities – you can decide how you want to show up. 

Following your breath in and out is an easy “object of your attention,” as is asking sacred questions as a form of pattern “interrupt.”

The key to attention rests in the here and now. Because in the present moment, everything is fresh, rich, larger than life, and most important – actionable. The past contains only memories, and there’s nothing we can really do about them. We can’t go back in time and change the words we said or the action we took. 

The past is carved in stone, and that’s why beating ourselves up over what’s already been done makes no sense. We can’t un-ring the bell. But we can take steps in the present moment to carve new stones and make a better choice! This is why knowing how to be more mindful is so crucial to your growth! 

The future has yet to unfold. It’s a projection, a dream that may or may not come true. And that’s why fearing what we believe might happen is also a waste of time and energy. Most often, what we fear is usually far worse than what actually unfolds.

So, we have a choice in every given moment about where we want to place our attention: the past, the present, or the future.

And if we are looking to shift our life from where we are to where we’d like to be, it seems like folly to be anywhere but in that sacred, precious, present moment since that is only moment we can actually influence.

So often when we’re swept up in the swirl of life around us, we get lost in our thoughts, we get lost in all the things happening outside of us. 

This week, I’d like to suggest that when we find ourselves overwhelmed, confused, mindless, or without purpose, let’s ask ourselves this question…but first, stop, take a long slow deep breath in, gently let that go.

So here you are in this sacred, precious, present moment…what will you do with it? What shall I do with it? And in that moment ask yourself – what would the best version of me do right now? 

The best version of me that is beyond fear, beyond desperation, beyond sadness, beyond trying to reach for something to satisfy or fulfill. But knows that deep satisfaction and fulfillment always come from within. 

Here I am in this sacred precious present moment: what shall I do with it? If you can just practice that little exercise a few times over the course of the day, you’ll find yourself stepping into your higher expression. You’ll find yourself seeking the truth and then leaning in and most likely leading with love.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

