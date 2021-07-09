NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 55  |  July 9, 2021

Staging the impossible: This year’s Pageant proves the resilience of both the arts and the organization devoted to celebrating them

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeffrey Rovner

Thomas Sully’s 1819 Neoclassical oil painting, The Passage of the Delaware, opens this year’s Pageant of the Masters. It’s both an appropriate prologue to 2021’s theme – “Made in America” – and somewhat symbolic of the efforts it took to stage this show. 

On December 26, 1776, morale was at an all-time low within the Continental Army. They’d suffered several defeats by the British, forcing them to retreat into Pennsylvania where they fell victim to frostbite and endured unspeakable conditions. Watching his men weaken, General George Washington decided to stage a surprise attack in Trenton, leading the 2,400 troops across the Delaware River during the dead of night, carting horses and cannons and 40 rounds of ammunition per man. Sully’s painting captures the moment before Washington dismounts his horse to brave the icy waters with his soldiers. Spoiler alert: the story ends well for Americans.

Director Diane (Dee) Challis Davy and scriptwriter Dan Duling selected the theme in 2019, intending it for a 2020 show that never happened. By January of 2020, the artwork was chosen, the actors cast, the script researched and written, and the rehearsals underway. When the pandemic broke out in March, production ground to a halt. Over the course of the next year, the country adjusted to radical changes. So did the Pageant. Many child actors literally grew out of their roles. Nature began reclaiming the Irvine Bowl. Time took its toll on the equipment, and staff were forced to be furloughed. While the Pageant traditionally spends six months in intense rehearsals, this year they had less than two. 

But when the curtain rose on opening night this week, every obstacle dissolved in the dark amphitheater. The next 90 minutes brought both the same magical enchantment that’s become the Pageant’s signature for 88 years, and a new layer of collective sentiment engendered by what we’ve endured. 

Staging flag

David Milton’s watercolor painting of the American flag was selected to represent the Pageant’s theme this year. Milton’s work can be viewed on the FOA grounds at Booth #90. 

How does a reduced staff, operating on a compressed schedule, pull off a feat of theatrical production while eliciting a level of emotional resonance perhaps unmatched in the Pageant’s past? The cast of literally hundreds of volunteers provides much of the answer. We stepped backstage and looked behind the curtain to find out more.

A show like no other

The Pageant of the Masters is an utterly unique concept. Staging living pictures – from 19th century oil paintings to marble and bronze statues to every form of artistic whimsy between – there’s no equivalent show in the world. Beyond that, though, are the pains the Pageant takes to make every evening its own experience. 

While movie sets and other theater productions may rely on recorded music, voiceover narration, and industrial manufacturing for their scenic backdrops, the Pageant’s production is 100 percent authentic. Richard Doyle, actor and founder of South Coast Repertory, conducts the nightly narration live and in person. Every set and sculpture is hand-painted each year. Canvas costumes are sewn from scratch and also hand-painted, as are headpieces and other accessories. “This is very much a hands-on production,” says Richard (Butch) Hill, who’s served at the Pageant’s Technical Director for 37 years. “From the music to the hand-painted sets, the production is an artform in itself.”

Staging Fiore

Rome Fiore joined the Pageant this year as a headpiece designer 

“Anyone who thinks that it’s just standard stagecraft doesn’t know the particularities of the art of illusion,” says Duling, who is celebrating his 40th anniversary as the Pageant’s scriptwriter this year. “They present very one-of-a-kind challenges.”

Then there’s the unpredictability of outdoor live theater. From a wayward skunk in the orchestra pit to a raccoon fight that once broke out in the bushes, the cast has sometimes been as surprised as the audience. But none of those challenges could compete with what the Pageant faced this past year.

How reduced staff, operating under a condensed timeframe, managed to stage an unforgettable show

Uncertainty surrounded the fate of this year’s production until mid-April. When the Board finally granted approval for the show to proceed, staff scurried to fill vacancies, re-cast roles, and steer the crew towards an opening night that loomed only months away. The team had lost more than a quarter of its staff. 

Dee Challis Davy switched her hat from administrator back to director. “During the pandemic, Dee was asked by the Board to handle purchase orders, organize Zoom meetings, and run the administrative aspects backstage,” says Duling. “She was also faced with having to replace key members of her staff and scrambled to get newcomers up to speed. It’s a true tribute to her strength as a director. Laguna should name a street after this woman.”

Having lost a few months, rehearsals ran into overtime. “We only have so many nights we can do lighting rehearsals,” says Hill. “On a normal year, we’d run four pieces a night. Now it’s seven. We rushed it. But we’re so seasoned that we were able to get it done. No one will realize anything different about this year’s show. It’s very refined.”

Staging Butch

Richard (Butch) Hill has served as the Pageant’s Technical Director for 37 years

“Thankfully they’d been working on the show from 2020, and the volunteers are largely institutional. They know what they’re doing,” says Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing/PR and a former Pageant participant. Higuchi donned a number of hats, as well, rushing the production of the annual souvenir program (a 74-page glossy magazine that normally takes months to create). “This was the first year I thought we weren’t going to make the deadline,” Higuchi says. “Everything happened just in time this year. But that speaks volumes for the team. They were so committed to make this happen and so passionate about the organization.”

A committed cast of volunteers

Every staff member emphasizes that it’s the all-volunteer cast, crew, technical team, and makeup artists who made this production happen. “The most extraordinary and unprecedented thing about the Pageant still remains its volunteer family. That support cannot be replicated in any corporate environment,” says Duling. While the number of volunteers varies each year, this year’s team hovers around 500. They range in age from 5 to over 80, every member committed to rotating weeks all summer. 

Many of those volunteers were called in on a moment’s notice, having to fill vacancies left by cast members who grew out of costumes or otherwise couldn’t return. Sage Groves, whose family history with the Pageant dates back to her grandfather, got the call an hour before dress rehearsal. “Someone dropped out and Nancy [Martin] called me,” Groves says. “I came straight from work to rehearse.”

Staging Sage

Sage Groves represents the third generation of her family to participate in the Pageant

The long lineage of volunteers, the countless lifelong friendships and many romantic partnerships forged, and the institutional affection for the show all played an important role not only in making the Pageant successful for 88 years but positioned to survive the last one.

Staging JoAnne

Couple JoAnne Motter and Peter Kurtz met five years ago backstage. Kurtz is the newly cast Jesus in the traditional finale, Leonardo Da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.”

“Young volunteers get a chance to interact with people of all different ages backstage and they realize it’s fun to be part of the human community. It’s a wonderful place where multiple generations of families can work side by side and be part of something larger than themselves,” says Duling. “The recidivism among our volunteers is so inspiring. It’s great to have that continuity of people who, in many cases, have been involved for decades and have involved their children. Now their children are grown and sometimes grandchildren come back.”

Staging Holtschneider

Alan, Cara, and Emmy Holtschneider have participated in the Pageant as a family since 2010, when Emmy was five years old. Cara is now Emmy’s makeup artist.

When nature began encroaching on the Irvine Bowl last summer, Challis Davy organized a group of gardening volunteers to tackle the weeds. They met weekly to beat back the jungle that threatened to take over the space – raking, pulling, and digging – to maintain as much of the grounds as they were able. 

Once restrictions lifted, the volunteers remained committed, first and foremost, to the Pageant. “We especially appreciate that on their first summer where there’s a certain amount of normalcy and the opportunity to travel, these volunteers have returned. We realize it’s even more of a sacrifice for them to give up half their summer to be a part of the Pageant.”

A show undeniably “Made in America”

“Made in America” showcases 40 works of art representing three separate centuries of American history, from our nation’s inception to the present day. It celebrates 27 trailblazing artists and their storied histories. And it delivers every piece with the same sense of whimsy and surprise that’s become the Pageant’s signature for the past several decades. But it also serves as a silent tribute to the hundreds of people who made this year’s production happen.

“The theme for this year’s show percolated in a dramatically different world,” says Duling. “We wanted to focus on the artists’ lives, their experiences, their artwork, and the journeys they made. In some ways, those journeys enhanced their art and reflected their American experience. That is a very rich vein to mine.”

The theme, chosen in 2019, could not be more apt for this year. It reflects the resilience of our founders, and the freedoms upon which the nation was built. Those themes of struggle and determination, of sacrifice and overcoming, may be more resonant this year than ever before. 

“What’s on the stage is validated for its artistic purposes, first and foremost,” says Duling. “If it’s telling parts of our nation’s history, it’s not with any kind of agenda, other than to inform one’s appreciation for the art and the artist’s life, and to be a reminder of the things that unite us rather than the things that divide us. We are not in the business of trying to trigger anything except spontaneous applause and the enjoyment of our audiences, and the desire for them to come out again, tell their friends, and hopefully go home feeling good about the entire experience.”

This subliminal art history lesson is part of the magic of the Pageant. “One of the great illusions of the show is it makes you feel like you’ve been educated,” Duling says. But he avoids any hint of didacticism or pedagogy, aiming to inform and never lecture. 

Staging Linane

Jason Linane and Michael Black wile away the time with a game of chess backstage while awaiting their cue 

In the end, the Pageant simply delivers an entertaining show. It’s full of illusion and surprise, playing with the psychology of time. Like any theatrical performance, there are reveals and jaw-dropping moments of wonder. Regardless of your age, the production holds the power to amaze and delight. In a world where we’re algorithmically isolated and separated by screens, the show reminds us of our shared humanity and connects us to our neighbors. 

“I now have a wellspring of belief that we can pull this off,” Duling said, a week before the Pageant’s first performance was scheduled. “There were days coming back in May where the prospect of finishing construction, and rehearsals, and casting, and the building of costumes for about a third of the show that remained and having to do some trims because of the lack of budget – we were flying by the seat of our pants. Then it was difficult to believe this show could even be close to being ready by a calendar date that was fast approaching. I’m happy to say that – based on the things that have come together and are still being finessed and finalized – this is a show we can all point to and say, “This was made in America.” 

For tickets and more information, visit www.foapom.com.

Editor’s note: This story is a part of our new Arts Section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

 

