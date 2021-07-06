NewLeftHeader

 July 6, 2021

Council continues street performer ordinance 070621

Council continues street performer ordinance to further study compliant locations in town

By SARA HALL

City Council last week unanimously continued the second reading of an ordinance related to street performances after a discussion and some concern about the allowed locations under the new regulations. 

On June 29, council voted 5-0 to continue the item so staff can return with more information on the geographic implications of the ordinance. It will likely be on the July 13 agenda.

The proposed ordinance defines the time, place, and manner of street performances within the city’s jurisdiction, including the Promenade on Forest. 

Suggested regulations include: Performances limited between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.; street performers cannot perform within 10 feet of a bus stop, street corner, marked pedestrian crosswalk, business entrance and driveways, or residential entrance; not allowing the reduction of the sidewalk to less than four feet or building a stage or props that could cause a hazard; and performances may not utilize any public benches, waste receptacles, or other street furniture.

Mayor Bob Whalen, who voted in support of the ordinance at the first hearing on June 15, made the motion for continuance. 

“I now am concerned about the breadth of it and the lack of specificity of it,” Whalen said.

There are a lot of good points included as well, he emphasized, including equipment not blocking the sidewalk and not charging spectators for performances. 

Referencing the street vendor ordinance, Whalen said they went through a very detailed analysis of where they could and couldn’t set up, including maps. 

“I don’t feel like we’ve had the opportunity to do that here yet,” Whalen said. 

He wasn’t ready to support it as-is and wanted staff to bring back more analysis on the breadth and impact of the ordinance, including where performances could occur in town and still be in compliance.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A proposed ordinance would regulate street performers, including at the Promenade on Forest

Other council members agreed for the need of more details. 

Councilmember George Weiss, who also voted for it on the first reading, had a couple questions and concerns. He asked staff about the locations in town and where street performances would be allowed under the new guidelines.

“How many places are actually left? Is there adequate venues, space, for street performances?” Weiss asked.

It is believed there are locations throughout the city for performers under this ordinance, although staff hasn’t specifically identified those areas, Senior Administrative Analyst Jeremy Frimond said. 

“That’s attempting not to corral people into designated areas to perform,” Frimond said. 

They can always return to council and modify the ordinance if it’s too restrictive, he added. 

Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl said she actually walked around with a tape measure looking at various locations to see where it would be possible. 

“Obviously, we didn’t want to have designated spaces because we wanted people to have the freedom to pick their space, as long as it fitted the criteria,” Poeschl said. 

If it’s on private property they can apply for a director’s temporary use permit, she noted. 

One location available is the peppertree parking lot, Poeschl said; there are no benches or a crosswalk there.

“There is space there that could be used for someone to perform,” she said. “It would be an unusual space, but one, off the top of my head, that…would work in the downtown.”

Although parking lots wouldn’t be ideal, Weiss commented.

There is no cost associated with the permit process for the Promenade, Poeschl said. Permits are not required for other locations in the city.

Replying to another question from Weiss, Frimond said as far specific businesses wanting a performer out front, he’d need to look at it closer and assess on a case-by-case basis. If it’s public property and the activity constitutes a performance or falls within the provisions of the ordinance, then it would be subject to the ordinance. If it’s on private property, it would be subject to a temporary use permit or another appropriate process.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Greeter, Michael Minutoli, waving to cars in Laguna Beach

There was also a bit of discussion revolving around The Greeter. 

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf checked with staff that “The Greeter,” Michael Minutoli, is not affected by this ordinance at his usual location at Brooks Street and South Coast Highway. He’s already the appropriate 10 feet away from the listed areas of concern (crosswalks, business entrances, etc.).

“I don’t have any concern that this ordinance will stop him from performing,” confirmed City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. 

Councilmember Toni Iseman was first greeted in 1969 by Eiler Larsen, the iconic Danish vagabond who waved and said hello to visitors at the “Greeter’s Corner” at the intersection of South Coast Hwy and Park and Forest avenues, between 1942 and 1975. He liked their out-of-state license plate and jumped out at them, Iseman recalled. 

“I certainly didn’t have a problem with The Greeter (then) and I don’t have a problem with Michael (Minutoli),” she said. “But I have seen some near misses.”

It’s easy for small interactions to cascade into dangerous situations, she said, noting the recent pileup of cyclitsts at the Tour de France caused by a spectator with a sign.

“I think we have to watch out if things get into traffic, and that was what I observed at different times,” Iseman said. “That’s why I thought why not put The Greeter at the Greeter’s Corner? It would just make sense.”

Kempf referenced a Change.org petition being circulated that raises concerns for The Greeter. 

The petition claims the ordinance suggests Minutoli is “acting as a busker” even though he has never asked for money. However, the ordinance actually allows for money to be given by donation, although spectators can’t be charged or set a fee to watch a performance, only voluntary donations are allowed. Performers are also not allowed to use aggressive measures to solicit donations.

During public comment, resident Paul Merritt called the ordinance “anti-greeter” and a “slippery slope.”

“You’re tinkering with the first amendment of free speech,” Merritt said. 

Although commercial activities and sound should be regulated, he said. 

“We have the right to quiet enjoyment,” Merritt said.

There’s still some confusion and tricky areas that need to be carefully clarified before it gets approved, he said; it needs to be refined.

Although other public speakers were more in favor of it.

The ordinance is a commonsense baseline to control the performances, said resident Pat Gallis.

“Like anything else, you give a little bit and it gets out of hand, so where do you draw the line?” he asked.

His main concern was amplified music.

Other public comments included that the ordinance was not clearly defined, concern about locations available, and concern about losing artistic expression and performances.

People can still come to town to express themselves artistically, said Councilmember Peter Blake; this ordinance just considers the health, well-being, and quality of life for residents and other visitors. This allows the city to ensure that these performances don’t go too far, he explained.

There are extremes in Laguna Beach, Blake pointed out, from religious groups taking over benches and the entire space on the beach to outdoor workouts with someone yelling on a bullhorn to loud music and equipment blocking the sidewalk.

“This is not about restricting anyone’s constitutional rights nor are we restricting our abilities to express ourselves via music or art,” Blake said. “All this ordinance is meant to do, it’s just meant to give the city just a little latitude for when someone goes to an extreme, we have the laws on the books to say ‘No.’”

 

