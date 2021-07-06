NewLeftHeader

few clouds

78.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 54  |  July 6, 2021

Tuvalu’s designing women bring 070621

Tuvalu’s designing women bring a unique vision to the business and art of interior décor

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Already known for its extraordinary furniture, curated collections, one-of-a-kind accessories, and full-service design, Tuvalu should also be acknowledged for its incredibly creative women – co-owner and founder Laurie Alter, Jaymi Bischoff, Stephanie Molinaro, Bettina Thompson, Rose Navarro, Candace Hurley, and Madison Chronister – to name just a few.

It’s no surprise that Tuvalu just received an award for Best Home Store in Southern California.

“Since day one, while we were still sweeping the floors, we opened the doors and people just started arriving,” says Candace, who has been with Tuvalu since its inception.

Laguna roots

Born and raised in Laguna, Laurie trained as a designer. Her first job was with the iconic Hoffman California Fabrics, which at the time was one of the main suppliers of printed fabrics for the surf apparel industry. From there, she went into design and worked on a number of residential projects out of a design studio in San Clemente before moving to McCall, Idaho, with her family. While there, she continued in design and also opened an antique studio called “Wild Goose Chase.”

As their children grew, Laurie and her husband Jeff Alter, son of surf legend Hobie Alter, felt being closer to family was a priority, and after eight years in Idaho, returned home to Laguna Beach where she opened Tuvalu in 2003. 

Tuvalu's designing group

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Laurie Alter, Stephanie Molinaro, Bettina Thompson (in back), Madison Chronister, and Candace Hurley (in front)

While Tuvalu was closed due to the pandemic, Laurie refreshed the store with new paint and flooring – and in sticking to their practice of rejuvenating the collections every few months, they’ve brought in many new collections. 

“We’re so grateful to our local family who has come through for us during this time,” Laurie says. “We used Instagram blasts to stay connected and continued to talk to customers on the phone. When we were finally able to open, we heard overwhelming comments that people were bored staring at their blank walls and were ready for change. Fortunately, customers are shopping locally, while taking their money and investing it in their homes. The design business has gone through the roof.”

Tuvalu’s design vignettes with sofas, tables, and chairs are masterfully grouped then richly layered with accessories for interest and texture. Nothing is symmetrical, and everywhere one looks there’s something intriguing to catch the eye. 

“People are looking for instant gratification, and many customers come in and purchase an entire vignette/collection as is,” says Laurie. 

On the hunt

Laurie is always on the lookout for unusual pieces.

In March and October, she and Stephanie travel to the Round Top Antique Flea Market in Texas (one of the best antique shows in the nation) where there are acres and acres of treasures to be found.

“We take our warehouse manager Craig Dunlop and one of his top guys and rent a 26-foot Penske truck when we arrive,” says Stephanie. “For four days, we scour the fields, and the boys follow as we trudge through the fields to pick out stuff, then they load it up and bring it back. We’ve been doing that for five years. It’s a hunt. I love antiquing. My mother was an antique dealer.”

Tuvalu's designing vignette

Click on photo for a larger image

Sometimes clients buy the entire grouping, accessories and all

Tuvalu has two retail locations – another store in San Clemente which opened in 2015 – and a massive warehouse in San Juan Capistrano. 

“During the closure, we placed a great deal of orders with vendors since we believed our customers would be anxious when everything opened up,” Laurie says. “Fortunately, our instincts were correct. We know our customers want to get things right away and don’t want the long wait time for furniture to be customized. We work with over 700 vendors worldwide.”

Jaymi is the co-buyer, and along with Laurie, they shop at several tradeshows around the U.S. Jaymi is the creative director for all the visual collections and works in both stores and the warehouse. 

Eclectic edge

“Jaymi is always thinking about how our next collections will merchandise and come to life,” says Laurie. “Together we pull merchandise from our 700 vendors to create amazing stories to give Tuvalu its eclectic edge. She also has a great talent for numbers. Based on what’s in stock, she knows how to make the numbers and percentages work to grow all categories.”

“Bettina is the Laguna store manager and an incredible merchandiser,” says Laurie. “Together with Rose, the assistant manager, they make shopping at Tuvalu a memorable experience.”

 “I love working here,” Bettina says. “Locals love it dearly and shop year-round. Then there are families who come here every year for vacations, and it’s wonderful to see them. Customers will show us an image of their home and what they need to make it a beautiful space. We look at what they have and what will complete the look and help them find the right piece. I have an eye for it. I’ve always loved art and bringing aesthetics of color and design to customers.”

Bettina is also an artist, and one of her paintings is displayed in the store.

Tuvalu's designing interior

Click on photo for a larger image

Collections are constantly evolving

To offer full, turnkey design and decorating service, the “Design Studio” space was increased in the Laguna Beach store in early 2012. 

“It soon became the focal point,” says Laurie. “The projects became bigger and bigger, and our reputation spread by word of mouth.”

The design team consists of Laurie, Stephanie, and Madison. 

In addition to furnishings and accessories, the Design Studio showcases a library of hardwood floor, tile, fabric, wall covering and window treatment options. It’s all about working together to achieve the perfect space for clients and making the design process enjoyable for them. 

Design studio

“Forty percent of our design business involve a complete home – and many projects include finish construction needs,” says Laurie. “In some cases, we haven’t even met the clients in person. One even said, ‘If you can do the entire project in three weeks, you’ve got the job. Our answer was ‘yes’ and it came out perfectly.”

Stephanie adds, “We’ve done homes in Canada, Kansas, Montecito, and Northern California (to name a few). Many of our long-distance projects are second homes for our local clients.”

“We’ve also done commercial projects – and some very contemporary homes,” says Laurie. “In living on the coast, many clients want a coastal vibe, but we like to have the mix.”

Do they ever disagree?

Stephanie says, “Laurie and I don’t disagree, we have the same aesthetic. Sometimes if there’s something I’m on the fence about, I’ll ask her opinion, and she’ll say no, and it will just confirm my feelings.”

Tuvalu's designing materials

Click on photo for a larger image

The Design Studio showcases a library of hardwood floor, tile, fabric, wall covering and window treatment options 

From special orders of tiny accessories to outfitting an entire house, if clients are not completely happy with every detail, Laurie and her designers work diligently until everything is 100 percent perfect. 

“We take things back if something doesn’t work in a client’s home,” says Stephanie.

And for those not in the Southern California area, they offer Tuvalu “Design TuGo” services to provide online design consulting and decorating packages. 

“The design business is so busy,” says Stephanie. “We’re booking four to six weeks out and currently have six massive design projects going on.”

Praise for Tuvalu

Accolades from client Kathy Norton say it all, “When we first met Laurie and her Tuvalu Design Team, we knew we had found just what we needed. We had just purchased our summer home in Laguna Beach and wanted to incorporate the gray to blue soft colors of the ocean and our beautiful gardens that surround the property. We needed to do this all while living in Arizona. 

“The creativity, research, attention to detail along with their efficiency was outstanding. What impressed us most was that Laurie listened to our story. We had an East Coast meets West Coast vision that involved blending old and new unique pieces, and also wanted function. We also wanted the outside to come to life on the inside. They nailed it! 

“We love our summer sanctuary and as a bonus we have developed a wonderful friendship.”

Tuvalu's designing dining table

Click on photo for a larger image

A sampling of Tuvalu’s extraordinary finds

“We look at designing as an emotional experience,” says Laurie. “When a client loves what we’ve done, the response means so much.”

Madison has been on the design team for three years, and before that, she spent six years in the store. “I love creating a home that the clients love and enjoy. Sometimes they give us full creative license. It happens about 90 percent of the time.”

Laurie says, “Madison is the most organized person you will meet in your life. She’s always one step ahead. She pulls the team together and makes our lives a lot easier. She has an incredible design aesthetic and is an amazing addition to our design team.”

Featured in Contemporary Cottages

Laurie says one of the most memorable moments in the store was the book signing event (complete with banner) they hosted for Contemporary Cottages, published in by Molly Hyde English of Camps and Cottages in North Laguna. Two of Laurie’s projects were in the book.

“I’d always dreamed of being featured in a book – the only sadness was that my mom was not around to see it,” Laurie admits. 

Molly praises Laurie’s contribution. “The first house featured – Laurie’s personal home Coastal Ranch – was the inspiration for the entire project. The book was well received and named one of the top-rated Amazon home books.”

Tuvalu's designing kitchen stuff

Click on photo for a larger image

Something for everyone 

Spare Time 

What spare time Laurie and her staff have seems pretty busy.

Laurie and her family go to Fourth of July Cove in Catalina, ride bikes, and they have a house in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, that’s very secluded so they can wind down. Now considerable time is spent with her new grandbaby Benji from son Cody and daughter-in-law Caitlin. Cody is a project manager for Hill Construction which recently completed a waterfront home in Smithcliffs. Her other son Tyler just graduated from Ohio State and played volleyball for them. Her daughter Ashlyn lives in San Francisco and works for Amplitude.

Laurie’s husband Jeff recently retired from managing the Hobie brand and has gone back to his first love – remodeling houses. Together they design them, and Jeff builds them. They just sold one in South Laguna and another in Three Arch Bay.

Candace, Tuvalu sales consultant and jewelry designer, has a jewelry line “Neckcandy” that’s sold in the store. She also spends time with her two granddaughters who are one and three years old.

Aside from working at Tuvalu, Madison is also a dog walker, house sitter, and a nanny.

“Another thing I like to do for fun when not working is going to vintage markets to shop or walk around local farmers markets,” she says.

Stephanie has a new golden retriever puppy, and as everyone knows, puppies take up a lot of time.

Tuvalu experience

Laurie’s main focus is the experience the customer has when walking into Tuvalu – whether it be for a design project, a collection, an accessory, or a souvenir. “I want it to be memorable.”

It’s all about creating an atmosphere that is warm and inviting – both in a home and – in a store.

Tuvalu has two locations: 295 Forest Ave and 222 North El Camino Real in San Clemente.

For more information, go to www.tuvaluhome.com or call (949) 497-3202.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.