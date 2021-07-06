NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 54  |  July 6, 2021

Sawdust Festival opens 070621

Sawdust Festival opens

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Sawdust Festival entrance

Click on photo for a larger image

A crowd waits for the doors to open on Friday, July 2 – the Sawdust offers 167 artists, three stages of live music, glassblowing, art classes, and more! 

Sawdust Festival booths

Click on photo for a larger image

New this year – gallery walls 

Sawdust Festival food

Click on photo for a larger image

Nirvana Grille catered breakfast for artists before Festival opening

Sawdust Festival wood

Click on photo for a larger image

Some of the many beautiful pieces made by Sawdust artisans. The Sawdust Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on hours and tickets, go to www.sawdustartfestival.org

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, see the slideshow below

 

