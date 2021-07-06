NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 54  |  July 6, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 070621

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi spied this mural on the beach – between Hotel Laguna and The Cliff Restaurant. Janene Freitas was onto this spot, and so were Cathy Bosko, Mark Porterfield, and Nancy Wade. 

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 7 6 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Mural on sea wall, on the beach below The Cliff Restaurant

 

