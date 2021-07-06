NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Dolphins win Orange County 070621

Laguna Beach Dolphins win Orange County Friday Night Lights 7/8th division

Congratulations to the Laguna Beach Dolphins for winning the Orange County Friday Night Lights 7/8th division, which was comprised of 24 teams, on June 25.

Laguna Beach Dolphins

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Sawyer Thomson, Charlie Kelly, Grant Regal, Otis Boultinghouse, Charlie Hunt, Jarod Sirsansie, Fletcher Liao, and Preston Towe. Player not in the picture: Henry Rounaghi. Coaches not in the picture: Tim Towe and Jake Hiemstra.

“The Spring 2021 regular season is in the books (whew!),” says Coach Tim Towe. “Whether you finished first, last, or somewhere in the middle, every team starts the playoffs 0-0. Last time we did this, only one of the #1 seeded teams won the championship. Upsets do occur.”

 

