 Volume 13, Issue 54  |  July 6, 2021

Cox Charities community grants 070621

Cox Charities community grants application period opens

Cox Charities is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations as a part of its annual Community Grants program, now through July 31. This year, Cox Charities will be awarding a total of $180,000 in grants to nonprofits statewide, with individual grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.

Cox Charities group with signs

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Cox Charities

Cox Charities is accepting applications from nonprofits as a part of its annual Community Grants program

Cox Charities will accept applications from nonprofits that offer programs focused on:

--Youth and education with a focus on innovative STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) opportunities for K-12 students beyond the classroom.

--Conservation and sustainability.

--Diversity, equity, and inclusion, including military and veterans.

--Bridging the digital divide, including digital equity and digital literacy. 

To apply for a Cox Charities nonprofit grant, organizations must meet the following qualifications:

--Be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

--Be located or provide services in a Cox service area in Orange County.

--Align with the Cox Charities’ focus areas. 

For additional information on grant criteria and the link to the application, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org/communitygrants. Grant recipients will be announced in September 2021.

 

