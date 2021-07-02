At last…live music takes center stage
By MARRIE STONE
After over a year of quiet concert halls, empty stages, and performances conducted only over Zoom, the silence has finally lifted. Live music is returning to Laguna and the talent arriving will blow you away.
As the festivals open their doors this week, five separate stages located inside the three grounds will feature artists across the musical spectrum. From classic jazz, reggae, and rockabilly to 1960s surf sounds, blues, pop, and country, there’s something for every age and every fan.
Here’s what to watch for by location.
Sawdust Festival – daily music on three separate stages
The Sawdust Festival is the only venue offering live music every day, from opening to close. Three stages across the property will feature a summer full of local and longtime favorites.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Rachel Goberman
Local Laguna legend Jason Feddy will play both the Sawdust Festival and FOA this summer
Booking the bands was a monumental task this year. While musical guests would normally be contacted in February or March, Festival organizers had to wait until late April. Then it proved not only a scramble, but a competition over bands.
Despite the challenges, Rachel Goberman, head of the Entertainment Committee at the Sawdust Festival, has planned a summer to remember with performances that will evoke a lot of memories. Goberman managed to secure several institutional favorites including The Salty Suites, Jason Feddy, Upstream (a tropical reggae band), Anesha Rose, Trevor Green (who plays the digeridoo), Bobby Grey, Zach Churchill, David Rosales, and many more.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Rachel Goberman
Tropical reggae band Upstream returns this summer to rock the house
“We’re going to start the show with a bang, because we lost last year and the community is starved for art and live music in general,” says Goberman. “The Tricia Freeman band is kicking the Sawdust Festival off on opening weekend. She’s one of our favorites and has played here for many years. World Anthem will play our Friday evening opening. I’m hearing a buzz about that one, so I know people are excited.”
Andrew Corradini will play on Saturday afternoon, and Party Foul will rock the stage Saturday night. “Party Foul played our preview party in 2019,” Goberman says. “They play 80s and 90s throwback music. They’re so popular that I booked them three times this summer.”
Also watch for the Heretics, who will perform on July 4th. “There’s a lot of our Sawdust favorites this year,” says Goberman.
All concerts can be enjoyed free with the price of admission. Check the Sawdust Festival website (www.sawdustartfestival.org) for updates on performances.
Festival of Arts – Thursday through Sunday
What’s more appropriate to kick off the post-COVID summer season than local legend Jason Feddy? If you’re lucky enough to have tickets to the FOA private preview night on Saturday, July 3rd, Feddy will take the stage at 4 p.m.
Beginning Thursday, July 8th, the music will flow nonstop on Thursday, Friday, Saturday afternoons (1-2:30 p.m.) and evenings (5:30-7 p.m.), and Sunday afternoons.
“Live music is the perfect fit for this kind of festival,” says Special Events Director Susan Davis. “We’re focused on providing a complete artistic experience, so while we’re showcasing fine art and performative theater, offering high-quality music provides the perfect complement.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by FOA
The Side Deal will perform on Saturday, August 21, at 1 p.m.
Almost every performer on the calendar has a remarkable resume. “Any band we have here on any given night has done some incredible performances. The guy hidden in the back on bass could be someone so impressive,” says Davis. Several artists have won Grammys and toured with such stars as Sergio Mendez, Bette Midler, John Denver, Barbra Streisand, the Stray Cats, and Herb Alpert.
Davis curates the talent to fit the crowd, with lively music in the afternoons and bands who bring a twist of sophistication in the evenings. “Saturday afternoons, we’re free to do something that won’t impinge on the Pageant,” she says. “Expect something a little more vibrant. We want to create an experience where guests can come in and stay for a while. Visitors will have the option to eat, picnic, walk the art exhibit, take in a workshop, go to the Pageant, and spend the whole day. They can do everything in a relaxed kind of way.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Darnell Wade
Grammy winner Lee Ritenour will bring jazz to the stage on Saturday, July 31 at 1 p.m.
For locals who are used to enjoying concerts in Bluebird Park, the City of Laguna Beach is bringing its free Music in the Park series to the FOA grounds for four Sundays this summer. Also watch for performances by the Laguna Community Jazz Band and Laguna Beach Live!.
The following is a small sample of what guests can expect:
Saturday, July 10th at 1 p.m. – Saxophonist, singer, and songwriter Grace Kelly performed at the age of 16 at Obama’s first inauguration. She’s performed with Harry Connick, Jr., Dave Brubeck, Esperanza Spalding, and many others.
Thursday, July 15th at 5:30 p.m. – Tony Guerrero will be accompanied by an incredible big band featuring some of the finest studio and session musicians. Enjoy a night of jazz, wine, and chocolate on the green.
Saturday, July 17th at 1 p.m. – Brian Bromberg and his Big (Bombastic) Band features one of the finest bass players in the world.
Saturday, July 24th at 5:30 p.m. – Pretzel Logic sells out every summer. This Steely Dan tribute band packs the house whenever they come.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Darnell Wade
Brian Bromberg and his Big (Bombastic) Band return this summer
Check out the new FOA app (downloadable at the Apple app store for iPhone devices or Google Play for Androids at “Festival of Arts Laguna Beach”) for a schedule of events, bands, dates, and times. You can reserve a table on the green through the app or by calling the ticket office. Prices range between $25 and $50, depending on the artist. You may also visit the Festival of Arts’ website at www.foapom.com.
Laguna Art-A-Fair – Friday through Sunday
Whether you’re into the blues and pop, contemporary R&B, or modern jazz, the Laguna Art-A-Fair will keep you entertained all weekend long. On Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., Festival favorites will take to the stage to deliver fantastic music. The lineup includes Bob Johnson (blues and pop), Jamie Shaheen, Julian & Mateo, the Gary Turner Trio, and so many more.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by John Straub
Singer and guitarist brings her talent to the Laguna Art-A-Fair
Emilee Reed, who heads the Entertainment Committee and books the talent for the Laguna Art-A-Fair, held a similar job at Disney for 30 years. “I’ve gotten to know a lot of great people over the years,” Reed says. “I try to have a good mix of music so there’s something for everybody. As I tell people, ‘I can’t please everyone all of the time, but I can please anyone some of the time.’”
Reed returned to artists she’d previously booked for the 2020 season, many of whom had been favorites in past years. “I wanted to be there for them,” she said. “They’ve always there for us.”
Check the Laguna Art-A-Fair website (www.art-a-fair.com/) or visit their grounds for details and times on music.
Ellen Reid’s SOUNDWALK at Heisler Park
For a solitary musical encounter, don’t miss Ellen Reid’s SOUNDWALK. This temporary art installation at Heisler Park is utterly unique.
Enjoy the serenity of Laguna’s gorgeous landscapes enhanced by tranquil sounds. Once you download the free app on your iPhone or Android device, the GPS guided tour will illuminate the natural environment through music.
Pulitzer-prize winning composer and sound artist Ellen Reid, whose work spans several genres, curated the installation to correspond with the listener’s movements. Because the visitor guides the music – her own movements triggering musical cells that determine the journey – the experience is personal and entirely distinctive each time.
“This is an exciting departure from our traditional temporary installations and a beautiful way to enjoy the jewel that is Heisler Park,” said Adam Schwerner, Chair of the Laguna Beach Arts Commission. “There is no beginning, no end, no wrong or right way to participate, just your own way. As we experiment with new technology, we are – through our collaboration with Ellen Reid – able to expand the public art experience by immersing ourselves in music.”
This temporary installation, presented by the City of Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Department, can be enjoyed any time. Heisler Park is open to the public between 5 a.m. and 1 a.m.
Download the free app at www.ellenreidsoundswalk.com.
Laguna Beach Live! At the Museum – July 8th, 7 p.m.
Laguna Beach Live! and the Laguna Art Museum present Iryna Krechkovsky (violin) and Sorah Myung (viola) at the Laguna Art Museum on Thursday, July 8th at 7 p.m. The event is free for members and $5-7 for non-members. For more information, go here.