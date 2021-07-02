Let the Festivals begin! 070121

By MARRIE STONE

Not since the second World War had the Festival of Arts’ summer walls sat empty, nor the Pageant of the Masters’ stage gone dark. Then along came 2020.

Excitement for the relaunch back then, like today, must have been high. The world took some heartbreaking hits and endured a lot of losses. By the summer of 1946, folks like us were primed for fun. As everyone readied for a return to normalcy, they celebrated the things that have always united us – art, music, food, and the human need for togetherness.

Local artists, board members, staff, and volunteers worked tirelessly this past year to ensure we can all experience that same delight. Beginning Friday, July 2nd, Laguna’s three famous summer art festivals will start opening their doors and we can’t wait to show you what’s inside.

With the luxury of time off, many artists focused on their work, some taking their craft in new directions. A few improvements were made to the Festival of Arts’ experience that we’re excited to share. But most of the grounds will feel comfortingly familiar to past guests. The music will play, the wine will flow, and we’ll all be together again.

Here’s what you can expect, in order of their openings.

Laguna Art-A-Fair – opening July 2nd at 10 a.m.

Since its beginnings in the 1960s, the Laguna Art-A-Fair remains the only summer festival that invites artists from all over the world to participate, giving the work a global perspective. This juried show features roughly 110 artists across two and three-dimensional mediums including painting, photography, sculpture, woodworking, jewelry, ceramics, textile arts, and other artforms. Guests will be treated to a broad spectrum of original work, as well as affordable reproductions.

Because the booths are generously sized, artists frequently paint on site, giving patrons real-time access to their process.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

The Laguna Art-A-Fair opens on Friday, July 2nd at 10 a.m.

Fun Things to Do:

Daily Artist Workshops. Whether you’ve had some formal training or you’re a budding beginner, you’ll learn new artistic techniques in these semi-private workshops. Guests can experiment with oils, watercolor, collage, and other mediums, while instruction will focus on rules of composition, color theory, pigments, and more. Class size is generally capped at eight, giving each participant access to individualized instruction in four-hour blocks of time. Sessions are offered at $45, and usually fill quickly. For a listing of available workshops, visit their website at www.art-a-fair.com/workshops. To reserve a space, contact the office at (949) 494-4514.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by John Straub

Collage & Mixed Media Artist Agnes Copeland will offer workshops this summer

Sip and Pour. Back by popular demand for messy artists who enjoy a glass of wine, these workshops are filled with fun. Participants receive two canvases and a wine voucher (the bar is conveniently located nearby). “We pour paint like crazy idiots and have a ball doing it,” says acrylics and watercolor artist Emilee Reed. “My biggest problem is trying to control the paint, but we wear aprons, gloves, and keep a tarp under us. Everyone is amazed at what they can create.” Classes are scheduled for July 16th and July 30th (with plans forthcoming for August) from 4:15 to 7:15 p.m. Participants will be treated to live music. The class is capped at 20, so be sure to register early.

Ice Cream Socials. In lieu of an opening reception this year, the Laguna Art-A-Fair will hold two ice cream socials over the summer, one in July and one on the final weekend to commemorate the summer. Watch the website for details on dates and times.

New Talent to Watch: Of the 110 exhibitors showing this year, 40 artists will be new to the show. Twenty-five people juried in for 2020 show, and another fifteen were added in 2021. Although the artists span every medium, look for plenty of new acrylic and oil paintings, as well as several booths featuring sculpture and photography.

Longtime Exhibitors: Nine of the Laguna Art-A-Fair’s artists have shown in the Festival for over 25 years. Marjorie Kinney will celebrate her 30th year, again showing her acrylics and oils. Also watch for Pat Haas, Barbara Palmer-Davis, Scott Sutton, Bonnie Leigh, Carol Heiman-Greene, Rick Hunter, Loretta Alvarado, and Michael Cahill – all experienced exhibitors over a variety of artistic mediums.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by John Straub

Jeweler Bob Johnson will once again showcase his handmade treasures

What the Artists Are Saying:

Despite the geographical diversity amongst the exhibitors, one theme emerges when talking to the Laguna Art-A-Fair exhibitors – the strong sense of community and family-like feel between them. “Everyone looks out for each other,” says exhibitor Emilee Reed. Reed lost her husband on July 3rd, 2018, only a day after the opening. Despite the busy summer, her colleagues rallied around her. Loretta Alvarado, a fiber artist, created a quilt and had every fellow artist sign the piece with moving messages for Reed and her family. “You don’t find that everywhere, but you find it at the Laguna Art-A-Fair,” Reed says. “You can see where my heart is at.”

The other enduring theme that emerges is a sense of gratitude amongst the artists. “Two things strike me. First, people’s excitement about returning to their normal things, such as actively participating in an art show. It’s great seeing our membership go up for this year’s show. There are big smiles everywhere,” says Mike Cahill, Laguna Art-A-Fair President and a 25-year exhibitor of photography. “Second is how excited customers are. I’m getting emails and letters from previous clients since we announced we would be operating this year. All this makes me appreciate the thousands of people who participated – to one extent or another – in developing, producing, testing, distributing, and taking care of mountains of paperwork so we had all these vaccines in such a short time. Bless them all!”

Times, Ticketing, and Other Information:

Times: The Laguna Art-A-Fair runs from July 2nd through September 5th.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gates close at 6 p.m. on July 4th and September 5th.

Ticket Prices: $9 for Adults; $7 for Students and Seniors, ages 65 and up; Children ages 12 and under receive free admission, as well as military personnel, passport cardholders, and Laguna Beach residents with an ID. In addition, Pageant of the Masters’ ticketholders receive free admission on the date of their ticket. See information about obtaining a passport below.

Visit www.art-a-fair.com for more information. You can also follow Laguna Art-A-Fair on Instagram and Facebook.

Sawdust Festival – opening July 2nd at 11 a.m.

The bohemian vibe, cultivated since its inception in 1965, sets the Sawdust Festival apart. This is an ideal afternoon for folks of every age. Visitors come for the casual atmosphere and stay for the endless entertainment. Sawdust is the only art festival to boast three music stages, with live music playing daily from opening to close, as well as distinctive artist demonstrations and a unique glassblowing exhibit. This year, the Sawdust Festival celebrates its 55th anniversary by featuring 162 artists across a wide variety of media.

“COVID made a lot of people do more work from home,” says General Manager John Bullard. “The time off helped them be more creative, get more into what they’re doing, and add to their inventory. You might see some weird COVID art this year. Even I haven’t seen it all.”

This year’s 55th Annual Sawdust Festival theme is “Art, Music, and Fun.” No other phrase could sum up this summer’s lineup better.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Franky Duschane

The sawdust delivery each year signals the start of the Sawdust Festival

Fun Things to Do:

Classes and Workshops: Pop-up classes will be offered daily by artists for adults and kids. Workshops are spontaneous, so check them out when you arrive on the grounds.

Artist Demonstrations. Many artists work from their booths, especially jewelers and painters. Stop by to watch and ask about their process. Be sure to visit the glassblowing booth, where you can often see artists manipulating molten glass.

Grab a Bite. All the concession stands and bars will be open this year. Check out GG’s Bistro for Mediterranean appetizers, kebabs, pita sandwiches, and more. Taco’s Durrell serves fantastic Mexican fare, scratch soups, and homemade pies. Evan’s Gourmet delivers healthy and organic options. And don’t forget to grab a beer at the Sawdust Saloon, one of the largest and coldest draft selections in town.

Stay for the Music. Live music plays nonstop at the Sawdust. Check out the article below for more information and talent, dates, and times.

New Talent to Watch: This year, the Sawdust Festival is welcoming 11 new artists, as well as 14 guest artists who were invited to participate this summer but live outside Laguna Beach. Kate Cleaves, Beverly Factor, Nick Flores, Joan Gladstone, Krishnan Iyer, Bob Johnson, Christopher Kennedy, Tara Luther, Don Romero, Scott Thomas, and Laura Marie Widdows work across all mediums. Expect to find many new paintings, textiles, fine jewelry, photography, and mixed media.

Longtime Exhibitors: Watch for a few of the Sawdust Festival’s institutional artists, including Douglas Miller (painting and photography), Tracy Moscaritolo (acrylic paintings), Sherry Bullard (multimedia), David Nelson (jeweler), and Ket Youngstead (clothing and textiles).

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeffrey Rovner

Douglas Miller uses reclaimed wood to build a small-scale city on his booth each year

Also be sure to check out glassblower John Barber’s booth this year. “John has blown glass for 50 years,” says Bullard. “His glassblowing is phenomenal. John is world renowned. He’s doing something he’s never done before, pouring liquid glass onto thick watercolor paper. He creates sculptures on watercolor paper. That, to me, sounds incredible.”

What Artists are Saying:

Excitement at the Sawdust Festival is palpable. The atmosphere feels infused with the energy of a family reunion or summer camp – filled with folks with a lot of affection towards each other who haven’t gathered for a long time. Here’s how a few are feeling:

“Having been through this pandemic, none of us knew what to expect, or if we could have a summer show this year, but the Sawdust family is already cultivating a newfound energy,” say mixed media artist, Cece Lewis. “You can feel it as you walk around the grounds. Our family is back together. We are home again. It’s going to be a fantastic show!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

Mixed media artist Cece Lewis preps her booth, excited to debut new creations she pioneered during the pandemic

“I work with a lot of artists,” jeweler Rachel Goberman says. “I know people have been starved for art and the creative process. We’ve missed this Festival so much. That first weekend we opened at the Sawdust Marketplace, I was near tears. It caught me off-guard. But it’s very emotional to get back, see people and friends. I can’t wait to see my customers again and hear how they’ve gotten through the year. Hopefully everyone will come back stronger.”

Times, Ticketing, and Other Information:

Times: The Sawdust Festival runs from July 2nd through September 5th.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday).

Ticket Prices: $10 for Adults; $7 for Seniors, ages 65 and up; $5 for Children ages 6-12; Children ages 5 and under receive free admission, but do require a ticket to enter. Passport cardholders also get in free. See information about obtaining a passport below.

Visit www.sawdustartfestival.org for more information. You can also follow the Sawdust Festival on Instagram and Facebook.

Festival of Arts – opening July 5th at 4 p.m.

The renowned Festival of Arts (FOA) is Laguna’s longest running art festival. As it prepares to celebrate its 89th year, it draws both from its strength of tradition as well as its willingness to adapt to the present.

“Art not only reflects community values but brings people together. From local galleries to life-size wall murals, a community full of art is a community full of culture,” says Festival of Arts President David Perry. “Organizations such as the Festival of Arts serve to enrich the physical, economic, social, and cultural elements of our arts community.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Festival of Arts will open its doors for the first time in 22 months. Not since World War II had the FOA been forced to close.

Fun Things to Do:

Art Demonstrations. Workshops are offered daily by FOA exhibitors in the Art Center located on the Festival grounds.

Exhibit Tours. Receive a docent-guided tour through the Festival where you will learn about the artists, their work, and process. The experienced staff will bring a new level of understanding to your experience. Tours are offered daily, Monday through Friday at 4:30 p.m. Saturday tours take place at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., and Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Junior Art. The FOA is showcasing the art of over 350 talented Orange County children from PK-12 throughout the summer in a variety of mediums. The Junior Art Exhibition Hall is located to the right of the front entrance.

Permanent Collection Booth. For the first time, the FOA is exhibiting part of its permanent art collection. “The entire collection includes over 1,100 two and three-dimensional artworks that are significant to FOA and Laguna Beach’s cultural history,” says Director of Exhibits Christine Georgantas. “We will be exhibiting approximately eight. We’ll also be highlighting the mission and purpose of the Permanent Collection and showing patrons where they can find Collection sculptures that are permanently on the FOA grounds.” Stop by Booth 111 to learn more about the Collection.

What’s New:

FOA/POM App: This year, the FOA debuts its new mobile app, available on both iPhone and Android devices. The app allows visitors to access a calendar of upcoming events, view musical talent and dining menus, as well as purchase tickets and make reservations. More important, guests can search for Festival artists, locate their booths, read their bios, view their work, and identify the artistic mediums and exhibitors most relevant to them – all from their phone. “I’m so excited about this launch,” says Georgantas. “Our patrons will be able to plan their entire Festival experience from anywhere!” Visit the Apple app store (for iPhones) or Google Play (for Android devices) to download the app. Search for “Festival of Arts Laguna Beach.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeffrey Rovner

Look for the “Festival of Arts Laguna Beach” app on Apple or Google Play

Jurors: The jury process is also a bit different this year. Recognizing the need for independent, highly qualified, outside jurors, the Festival invited four industry experts to adjudicate the show. Selma Holo is the Executive Director of the USC Museum, Kim Kanatani is the Museum Director of the UCI Institute and Museum for California Art, Juri Koll is the Founder and Director of the Venice Institute of Contemporary Art, and Gerald Stripling is a sculpture artist. The four jurors will adjudicate the summer show, as well as the winter application process for the 2022 season.

New Talent to Watch: This year, the FOA welcomes four new artists: Cheryl Walsh (photography), Melinda Puho/Attila Borbas (jewelry), Nan Luh (oils), and Ulrike Zugelder (sculpture). All four booths are located in Section A, near the front entrance.

Longstanding Masters: Also look out for the Festival’s longtime exhibitors. Jeweler Dan Miller juried into the Festival in 1971. Photographer Robert Hansen has shown his work, on and off, since 1978. Woodworker Randy Bader joined in 1981 and also shows his pieces at the Sawdust Festival.

What Artists are Saying:

An unprecedented year of challenges gave artists ample time to reflect, not only on their work but also on the important role the Festival community plays in their creative process. Some of them used the time to take their talent in new directions. Others spent it reflecting on the past. Here are a few of their observations.

Photographing in a studio wasn’t an option this year. I chose instead to revisit my negatives, some made over 20 years ago. I found images I’d never printed. The excitement was nearly the same as when I create something fresh and new. –Joel Brown, photographer

With last year’s Festival being put on hold, I realized how important the camaraderie with my fellow artists means. Most artists lead solitary existences by the nature of our work. So, the two months that we get to spend with other professional artists sharing techniques, stories, and lots of wine has proven to be more valuable than I had realized. –Paul Bond, oil painter

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Baldermar Fierro

Paul Bond showing his work at a prior Festival

Even for those of us who have been exhibiting at the FOA for only a few years, the sense of belonging to this talented group of artists and being part of what is – along with the Pageant – a real linchpin tradition in the community is powerful. Not having the opportunity to share my art with patrons in person, as well as not rubbing elbows with my fellow artists, created a significant void in the process. Exchanging ideas, dialogue, and camaraderie are important in any artistic community. Thank goodness all the local festivals will be back to provide such catalysts once again this summer. –Brad Neal, mixed-media artist

This show truly has a legacy. In its nearly ninety years, imagine the hundreds of working artists with the backdrop of changing fashions, advancing technology, and America’s historical events. From 1942 through 1945 the Festival was dark, as well as the entirety of the west coast, for the fear of shelling from Japanese submarines. Living though that time may have been much like our past 14 months...an ill-defined threat that took the shape of our most dire imaginings. I now feel a kinship with those artists who came before me and who not only lived through a dark and uncertain time but persevered to bring back meaningful art to soothe the soul. –Brian Giberson, mixed-media artist

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeffrey Rovner

Brian Giberson in his element at a Renaissance Faire

Times, Ticketing, and Other Information:

Times: The Festival of Arts runs from July 5th through September 3th.

4-11:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Ticket Prices:

Weekdays: $10 for Adults; $7 for Students and Seniors, ages 65 and up; $5 for Children ages 6-12.

Weekends: $15 for Adults; $11 for Students and Seniors, ages 65 and up; $5 for Children ages 6-12.

Free admission for children 5 and under, military personnel, Laguna Beach residents (with valid ID), Festival of Arts’ members, and Passport cardholders. Pageant ticketholders should hold onto their tickets, as they grant access to the Festival of Arts all summer.

Visit www.foapom.com for more information. You can also follow the Festival of Arts on Instagram and Facebook.

General information applicable to all Festivals

Passport to the Arts: For a flat fee of $29, cardholders receive unlimited admission to the Laguna Art-A-Fair, Sawdust Festival, and Festival of Arts. Some restrictions apply. Passport holders also receive one-time free parking at Act V parking lot on Laguna Canyon Road and free trolley services. Visit any of the Festivals’ websites, or access the FOA app on your phone, to purchase a passport.

COVID Protocols: In accordance with state and local government directions, the Festivals’ mask policy is based on each person’s vaccination status. If you have been fully vaccinated, you’re welcome to not wear a mask. If you wish to do so anyway, please feel free. If you are not fully vaccinated, the Festivals ask that you adhere to state and local recommendations and wear a mask. Festival personnel will not be asking for documentation or inquiring about your vaccination status – it is up to each individual to take the appropriate action.