 Volume 13, Issue 53  |  July 2, 2021

Sally forth safely this July Fourth 070221

Sally forth safely this July Fourth

Laguna Beach City Departments are coordinating planning efforts for the Independence Day events this weekend. The City is also working with Orange County (OC) Sheriff’s Department, OC Lifeguards, and OC Parks to ensure all areas in and around Laguna Beach are safe.

All fireworks are illegal in Laguna Beach, including legally purchased “safe and sane” fireworks and sparklers. The City will be enforcing these laws and you could be cited for a misdemeanor and fined $1,000 for violations.

Heisler Park is expected to be as crowded as in pre-COVID years

After the fireworks show, expect heavy traffic as many people will be leaving via Laguna Canyon Road (SR 133) and Coast Highway (SR 1). Members of the Police Department will be conducting increased traffic control to facilitate the flow of vehicles out of town.

No tents, canopies, or portable barbeques are allowed in City beaches or parks, and all OC Park trails will be closed at sunset.

The Fire, Police, and Public Works Departments have increased staffing for the 4th, including having fire investigators on duty and staffing an additional ambulance.

Laguna’s fireworks are always spectacular

“In collaboration with other City departments, our mutual aid partners, and intelligence networks, the police department has planned for a busy 4th of July weekend,” said Interim Chief Jeff Calvert, Laguna Beach Police Department. “We look forward to a safe weekend celebrating our Independence and ask that our community rally with us and call if they see something out of the ordinary.”

For safety information for your use ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend, click here.

There is also a new 4th of July Marine Safety video message, which can be viewed here.

 

