 Volume 13, Issue 53  |  July 2, 2021

Two big weekends of water polo for Laguna Beach girls, team brings home bronze

After a long break from tournaments, the Laguna Beach High School Girls Water Polo team recently returned from the 2021 Futures Super Finals in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a bronze medal. 

The pre-season team was comprised of rising seniors, rising juniors, and a rising sophomore, while many of the teams at the Super Finals were graduated seniors going on to play in college next year.

The first game on Friday was a decisive 17-6 win against the Long Beach Wilson High School team. Then, in the first game on Saturday, the girls battled to an 8-6 win against Team Vegas. This team included some of the best girls of the Mountain West USA Water Polo Olympic Development Team. 

In Saturday’s second game, the girls had a nice 7-2 win against Surf League rival Los Alamitos. Sunday morning saw the girls play in the semi-finals against the Northern California powerhouse 680 Drivers club team. The girls fought hard, and tied it in the fourth quarter 2-2, but 680 ultimately won 8-5. 

Back Row (L-R): London Boyd, Isabel Foley, Lauren Smith, Carly Rohrer, Ava Knepper, Charlotte Riches, Emily Shabunov, and Lela McCarroll; Front Row (L-R): Lexi Parness, Cleo Washer, Lauren Schneider, Hannah Carver, and Ava Houlahan

This sent the Laguna girls to the bronze medal game on Sunday afternoon against Stanford University’s club team, another very strong team from Northern California. The game started out close with the Laguna girls down by one goal after the first quarter. Then at halftime, Laguna was up by one goal. After three quarters, the game was tied at 8-8. In the fourth quarter, Laguna was able to prevent Stanford from scoring any more goals, while adding four goals themselves. The final score was Laguna 12, Stanford 8, resulting in a well-deserved bronze medal for Laguna. 

Last weekend, the girls were back in action again, playing for their SET Club teams in the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics National Championships qualifying tournament. The SET 18U Black team (graduated seniors) and the SET 16U Black team (rising juniors/sophomores) both qualified in first place. Also qualifying for the Junior Olympics were the SET 18U Gray team (rising seniors) and the 16U Pink team (rising juniors/sophomores).

The Junior Olympics National Championships will be held July 22-25 in Irvine.

 

