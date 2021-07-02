NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

75.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 53  |  July 2, 2021

Gary Shapiro back by popular demand 070221

Gary Shapiro back by popular demand at ECW Summer Concert Series on July 17

On Saturday, June 19, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women (ECW) kicked off their Summer Concert Series featuring Kayla K and her Black Orchid Trio. The crowd delighted in Kayla’s amazing voice and the Trio’s jazz, rock, and covers of Richie Valens, Janis Joplin, and many others. 

The next concert, “A Night of Music with Gary Shapiro,” will be held on the St. Mary’s Ocean View Terrace on Saturday, July 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. Gary taught advanced math at Laguna Beach High School for 33 years. He might have taught your kids; he might have taught you! He raised money for Grad Night for 29 of those years by holding his sell-out “No Suits Allowed” concerts. 

The other scheduled concerts will star Tommy Benson and a Jason Feddy duo with the Reverend Lester MacKenzie. Included in the schedule is an interactive Shakespeare reading of A Midsummer Night’s Dream presented by UCI Professor Julia Lupton, and a Wine Tasting with local Sommelier George Zoumer of SommLaguna. 

The ECW group, made up of volunteers, will donate all proceeds to local charities such as the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Sally’s Fund, the Susi Q Community Center, among others.

Gary Shapiro guitar

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Gary Shapiro performs on July 17

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Event Tickets are $25 (concert only). Boxed dinner from GG’s Bistro is $15. Beverages are two for $10 (pre-sale only) or $10 each at the concert.

New – Season Tickets: Get reserved seating, skip the line at the entrance, receive concierge treatment, free raffle tickets, and more.

All reservations must be made and paid in advance.

Admission is limited to 50 tickets to allow for appropriate distancing.

Get tickets early as a sell-out is anticipated.

For your safety, COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed throughout the event. The Orange County guidelines for the current “color level” will be followed. If required by the guidelines, all attendees will be medically vetted upon entrance, and masks and social distancing may be required. Hands should be sanitized frequently. Contact information is required of all attendees for contact tracing purposes.

This unique event is hosted by the Episcopal Church Women of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Laguna Beach. The ECW raises money annually to support worthy causes and organizations in our community and the world. This year the need is greater than ever, and likewise the challenges in raising money are greater than ever. This event actively supports the efforts of the ECW in meeting its outreach goals in 2021.

If you have any questions, contact Linda Bratcher at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (704) 576-2261, or Joslyn Aitken at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 683-9770. 

For season ticket information, contact Julianna Van Den Berg at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 759-2296.

St. Mary’s Ocean View Terrace is located at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

at 428 Park Ave.

For complete information and to buy tickets, go to https://stmarysecw.simpletix.com/.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.