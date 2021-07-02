NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

75.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 53  |  July 2, 2021

Weiss’ appeal of residential project 070221

Weiss’ appeal of residential project to Coastal Commission prompts city council to send letter clarifying its position of support

By SARA HALL

After an appeal including a Laguna Beach City Council member as an appellant was filed with a state agency regarding a local residential project, other council members were prompted this week to direct city staff to send a letter emphasizing the distinction between the council’s position and the individual council member’s opinion as a citizen.

On Tuesday (June 29), council directed city staff to send a letter to the California Coastal Commission clarifying that Councilmember George Weiss signed on to an appeal of a project at 1007 Gaviota Dr as a private citizen, not a representative of the council. 

Weiss, as an individual, has the right to file an appeal, said Mayor Bob Whalen, but the city needed to send a letter to “set the record straight” and make it clear his appeal was not in his capacity as a council member. 

None of the council members, as individuals, have any authority to act on behalf of the city, he said. They are one part of the larger body. They go through a process and then it’s on the applicant and anyone who might be opposed to a particular project to take it from there.

“It’s not something I would have ever done personally,” Whalen said. “I was disappointed to see it.”

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis is working with the city attorney to send a letter to the CCC to further document the council’s vote of approval and reaffirm that the city council is not appealing that approval, but that Weiss is filing the appeal as an individual (along with residents Mark and Sharon Fudge).

Plans in the Coastal Development Permit for 1007 Gaviota Dr included demolishing an existing duplex and constructing a new single-family residence.

The Design Review Board approved the project 3-2 on March 11. It was appealed to the council, which voted 4-1 on May 4 to grant the appeal and modify the DRB’s approval with more restrictive conditions of approval for the CDP. Weiss was the lone dissenting vote. 

The approval of the CDP is what is being appealed to the California Coastal Commission.

In a phone interview with Stu News Laguna on Monday (June 28), Weiss confirmed he signed on to the appeal, saying it has merit.

Signed by Weiss and both Fudges on June 21, officials from the Coastal Commission did not respond to inquiries from Stu News Laguna about receipt of the appeal document or a potential timeline of when it would appear on the CCC agenda. 

Weiss' appeal 1007 Gaviota rendering

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB/Lohrbach Studio

A rendering of the proposed project at 1007 Gaviota Dr

In the CCC appeal, the Fudges and Weiss claim that the proposed development is inconsistent with the certified LCP.

“This project is similar to multiple appeals already brought forward that have been found to present substantial issues,” the appeal reads. 

According to the appellants, “the city’s approval of the project allowed for development that is inconsistent with the certified LCP in the following ways:

--Improper bluff edge determination.

--Allowed new development to rely on an existing shoreline protective device/did not require a waiver of future shoreline protection.

--Allowed obsolete structures (three seawalls) to remain at the site in conjunction with new development.

--Allowed for encroachment of private development into public coastal access.

--Other issues: Unpermitted demolition of a duplex and replacement with SFR on the coast. Possibly inconsistent with SB330.”

City council approved the CDP without the support needed to make the required findings per the code, the CCC appeal reads. 

According to the Fudges and Weiss, as described in the appeal, “the evidence in the record shows a lack of factual conformity with all the applicable provisions of the general plan, including the certified Local Coastal Program.” The project as approved is not in conformance with the public access and public recreation policies, they allege, and, unless properly conditioned, the project “most certainly” would have significant adverse impacts on the environment.

They suggest that a “substantial issue” be found, which would then send the project to a de novo hearing with the Coastal Commission at a later date. 

“Coastal staff expressly contact city staff with concern for similar issues covered by our appeal, yet the city failed to consider them in their deliberations,” Weiss and the Fudges wrote, referencing emails between CCC staff and city staff, outlining specific issue before the previous DRB meeting. “Instead, city staff and the applicant ignored all such direction.”

After commenting about their concerns at the various meetings and discussing the project with the applicant and his representatives, they felt an appeal to the CCC was appropriate.

“Nothing persuaded the applicant to comply with the LCP, thus we have written this appeal,” the Fudges and Weiss wrote.

The CCC appeal follows a complaint submitted to the Fair Political Practices Commission objecting to comments made during an overheard conversation between council members while on break during the May 4 meeting.

During the May meeting, council took a short break while staff loaded a presentation. The video went to a static screen, but audio from the dais microphones continued to record and a conversation between Weiss and fellow Councilmember Toni Iseman could be heard. 

The two discussed the appeal of the DRB-approved project that was on the council agenda later that night. 

Weiss called the project “nasty” and “bad” during the exchange, saying he still had questions and would likely vote against the project. He and Iseman also talked about Mike Gray, who owns the property in question, noting his wealth and that he is the son of Robert Gray, co-founder of St. John Knits. 

Iseman said she wasn’t invited out to the property and would “go along” with Weiss on the vote, although she ultimately voted in favor and left Weiss as the lone dissenting vote. 

On May 14, Gray wrote and emailed a letter of complaint to the FPPC regarding Weiss’ comments. 

FPPC officials could not confirm receipt of any complaint at the time of publication.

Weiss' appeal Geoge Weiss

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Councilmember George Weiss

During public comment on non-agenda items at Tuesday’s meeting, property owner Mike Gray confirmed that the FPPC has “agreed to review” the comments caught on the hot mic.

Gray requested the council send a letter to CCC clarifying that Weiss’ opinion is independent of the city’s position on the project. The project was approved by DRB and the council already, and by signing on to the appeal, Weiss disregarded fairness, he said. 

“His posturing is misleading, and he is abusing his position for his own agenda,” Gray said. 

Gray claimed Weiss is tacking on to the CCC appeal for retribution after he sent the letter of complaint to the FPPC. 

He also noted that he feels confident about the CCC appeal and opined that it’s an attempt to discredit the city and the process.

“We feel very positive about the team we have assembled and the extensive work we have put into the approval process,” Gray said.

Other council members who commented on the CCC appeal on Tuesday also supported sending the letter, noting that applicant and appellants had come to an agreement at the May 4 council meeting.

When an appeal comes before the council, the best situation would be when the parties come to an agreement, said Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf. It takes pressure off the council because it gives them an idea that the parties involved are at least “mostly” happy.

“We’re not a one-person body, we’re a five-person body and when you go through that process, we exhaust our part of that, (and) we’re hoping everybody is happy,” Kempf said. “I think it’s not appropriate after-the-fact (to do what Weiss has done); you can do it as a private citizen, but as a council member, to come around on the back side (is not appropriate).”

The Fudges and Weiss, as individuals, have the right to appeal, she emphasized.

“But as a council person, I just want to make it clear, I don’t support that kind of activity,” Kempf concluded.

Councilmember Peter Blake reiterated the council’s vote of support for the project.

“I can appreciate George Weiss’ need to go ahead and file a complaint with the Fudges, with the Coastal Commission regarding this property,” Blake said. “But I also want it to be clear that we, as a council, voted for this and we don’t have an issue with this. And not only do we not have an issue with it, we supported it.”

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.