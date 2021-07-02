NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 53  |  July 2, 2021

Contractors claim thousands owed for work completed on local development projects

By SARA HALL

Several contractors spoke up this week claiming they are owed thousands for work completed on several local projects owned by real estate developer Mo Honarkar.

A handful of workers spoke at the City Council meeting Tuesday (June 29) during public comment on non-agenda items, alleging that Honarkar owes them each between $7,000 up to $400,000.

In an email to Stu News Laguna on Thursday, Honarkar acknowledged the contractors’ comments and confirmed that they are looking into the issue.

“They were under the supervision of an irresponsible contractor and an irresponsible construction manager who no longer work on our projects,” Honarkar wrote. “I would like to make a point of saying to anyone making claims for payment, we will gladly review all claims, and pay what is owed.”

Several of the contractors who spoke on Tuesday were noticeably upset as they told stories of their struggles and their own personal experiences.

Donovan Kisling worked as a subcontractor on Terra. He runs Kisling Construction, Inc., a third-generation, family-owned business, specializing in excavation and underground utilities. On Tuesday, he claimed Honarkar owes him about $40,000.

“It’s been a little rough because that’s a lot of money for me and my family,” Kisling said. 

Getting permits is usually a difficult process, but things seem to get pushed through for Honarkar, Kisling said. The city seems to allow it to happen while the contractors are struggling.

“It just doesn’t seem fair for the little guy,” Kisling said. 

Other contactors agreed that the amount owed may not seem like much, but to them it’s a lot of money and could make a big difference in their lives. They have families to support and people who depend on them, several said. Some had to take out loans to pay their own employees and vendors.

Edgar Jimenez said he did landscape work at Terra and, under the promise that the owed balance would be paid, more work at Hotel Laguna. Jimenez alleges that they agreed to a multi-payment process, but the second check was voided when he deposited it, which he didn’t discover until his card was declined while trying to buy gas after a job in Riverside. 

“He pushed me to work more for him (on Hotel Laguna) because he promised to pay me the whole balance, but he didn’t do it,” Jimenez said. “He makes promises and promises and promises, and…I’m broke.”

Others were angry and urged the city to step in and put its metaphorical “foot down” and not let developers “get away” with not paying the contractors who work on their projects.

Jim Klatt of Specialty Builders Consultants, the general contractors for the original construction at Terra, said it’s time for the city to stop allowing Honarkar to circumvent the proper process, something that’s happened with recent permitting issues for Hotel Laguna. It’s time for him to pay his debts, Klatt said, and claimed that he’s owed more than $400,000.

“Mo (Honarkar) is full of promises when he wants something,” Clatt said. “Whether it’s false promises to the city or those working for him.”

Honarkar’s daughter, Hasty, who is vice-president of the family’s company, called in to the council meeting to comment after hearing from the contractors. She confirmed that she will be working with the company’s accounting department to check the validity of the amounts and check invoices. 

Many of the contractors who spoke, if not all, were working with the previous team on the project.

“Our team is investigating,” she said.

After non-agenda public comment ended, a couple of council members responded to the comments.

Honarkar has been involved in millions of dollars’ worth of development, noted Councilmember Peter Blake, while the amounts mentioned during public comment are small in comparison.

“I don’t want to call it an oversight, but there’s no telling what that may be,” Blake said. 

It pains him to think that some people are not being paid, Blake said, but they aren’t the appropriate authority to determine who owes who what. 

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis agreed that it’s not within the city’s purview.

“In general, the city doesn’t get involved between the developer and their contractor, and it’s not our judicial duty to make sure that the developers are paying their contractors,” Dupuis said. “So, we usually don’t get involved in the disputes between them.”

Honarkar also owed the city at one point. However, all Transient Occupancy Taxes, penalties, and interest owed to the city by Honarkar was paid in early June in the amount of $667,600, Dupuis confirmed in an email to Stu News Laguna on Wednesday.

Councilmember Toni Iseman wanted the city to take a more active role in helping, if possible.

“I was very pained by the testimony of the men who came forward this evening about not being paid,” Iseman said. “It was obvious for many of them it wasn’t easy to come forward, but when you heard the story, you can see how important it was.”

Iseman asked about ensuring that contractors are paid if they, as a city, continue to go forward doing business or partnering on development projects with Honarkar.

Certainly, in the context of public projects that the city is responsible for, but in private projects (either business or residential) it’s between the property owners and contractors involved and the city has no authority in the matter, explained City Attorney Phil Kohn.

The city is the landowner where the festival is located, Iseman pointed out. Although Kohn couldn’t commit to an answer, he said he would look into seeing if it’s possible for the city to get involved to ensure that the contractors are paid.

Also, at the council meeting and seen around town, a truck pulled a trailer with an oversized sign directed at Honarkar. In large, capital letters “PAY YOUR BILLS!” was printed on a banner hung from a wall erected on the trailer. More text on the sign urged Honarkar to pay off alleged debts owed to contractors and others.

 

