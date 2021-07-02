NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

76.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 53  |  July 2, 2021

COVID-19: One new case and no new deaths reported 070221

COVID-19: One new case and no new deaths reported in Laguna Beach this past week

Stu News Laguna is now reporting COVID-19 numbers on a weekly basis, as reported by the OC Health Care Agency.

This week, June 25-July 1, there has been one new case in Laguna Beach, bringing the overall totals to 885 cases reported to date and six total deaths.

During the past week, the county reported a total of 363 new cases, raising the total to 256,371 to date. The death totals for the county were 10 for the week, bringing the overall total number of deaths to 5,122.

As of yesterday, July 1, Orange County has performed a cumulative of 4,125,364 tests to date. There are 70 current cases of hospitalized patients in Orange County, of which 13 are in ICU.

For questions about the data presented by the County, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the County’s data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated weekly by Stu News Laguna in Friday’s new edition.

COVID 19 7.2.21

Click on photos for larger images

Data courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.