 Volume 13, Issue 52  |  June 29, 2021

Strawberry moon 062921

Strawberry moon

Strawberry moon low

Photo by Scott Brashier

The first full moon of summer 2021, also known as the Strawberry Moon, marking the last supermoon of the year

Strawberry moon high

Photo by Scott Brashier

This full moon is also a supermoon, which occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, also known as perigee. In turn, the moon will look slightly bigger and brighter since it’s closer to the Earth than usual.

 

