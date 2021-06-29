NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 52  |  June 29, 2021

PMMC chosen as a 2021 Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2021 California Nonprofit of the Year by California State Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris.

PMMC is one of more than one hundred nonprofits that will be honored by their state senators and assembly members for their tremendous contributions to the communities they serve.

PMMC rescues, rehabilitates, and releases marine mammals that strand due to illness or injury along the California coastline and inspires ocean stewardship through research education and collaboration. As the first licensed marine mammal rescue in the state of California, this year commemorates 50 years of ocean and marine mammal conservation. PMMC has surpassed the tremendous milestone of rescuing and rehabilitating over 10,000 marine mammals, continues to educate thousands of children yearly, and has become a leader in research and veterinary medicine.

PMMC chosen seal

Sad seal awaiting rehabilitation

“Our passionate volunteers and staff, and the community that unhesitatingly puts all of us on its shoulders, work tirelessly to ensure the sustainability of our precious marine mammals and the ocean waters that we are all dependent upon,” said Peter Chang, CEO of Pacific Marine Mammal Center. “To receive this gracious acknowledgment from Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris as her Nonprofit of the Year helps to inform us that we continue to be on the right track, which is even more special as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary this year. We can’t thank her enough.”

“The pandemic and shelter-in-place orders of the past year and a half have put nonprofits – usually hidden in plain sight – in the spotlight,” explains Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits). “California Nonprofit of the Year is an opportunity for our elected officials to celebrate the good work they see nonprofits doing in their districts, and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits in our communities.”

Happy sea lions saying cheers before re-entering the ocean

California Nonprofits Day, now in its sixth year, was formally recognized by 2021 Assembly Concurrent Resolution 80, authored by Assembly member Luz Rivas, and co-authored by Senator Monique Limón. Each year legislators from across California have chosen a Nonprofit of the Year in their district. 

Traditionally, honorees and legislators are invited by CalNonprofits, Chair of the Senate Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector Senator Monique Limón (Santa Barbara), and Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector Assembly member Luz Rivas to a celebratory luncheon on California Nonprofits Day. This year, like 2020, the luncheon was canceled in response to pandemic restrictions, but legislators moved forward with honoring nonprofits doing great work in their districts. 

According to “Causes Count,” a 2019 report commissioned by CalNonprofits, the nonprofit sector is the 4th largest industry in the state, employing more than 1.2 million people. Each year, California nonprofits generate more than $273 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside of California. The unpaid labor contributed by volunteers at nonprofits is equivalent to 330,000 full-time jobs every year.

 

