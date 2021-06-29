NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 52  |  June 29, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 062921

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi likes this new mural featuring colorful garibaldi by Cliff Wassmann. Who knew she was outside the Sawdust Art Festival grounds? Andrea Verdugo, Cindy Stalnaker, Nancy Wade, Lynne Biscieglia, Janet Bescoby, Laurie Kirkland, and Michelle Highberg, that’s who!

Thanks, everyone, for playing along. 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 6 29 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Art mural outside the Sawdust Art Festival, painted by Cliff Wassmann

 

