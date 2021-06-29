NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

69.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 52  |  June 29, 2021

No Square Theatre brings laughter 062921

No Square Theatre brings laughter to Laguna with Cry-Baby, The Musical and more

After one of the most mirthless years in recent memory, Laguna is ready to laugh again. Right on cue, No Square Theatre starts the smiles with Musical Theatre Camp (this week – details atwww.nosquare.org) and the brilliantly funny musical Cry-Baby...and that’s just the beginning.

Cry-Baby, The Musical is based on the John Waters movie of the same name (starring Johnny Depp), and is by the creators of Hairspray. Set in 1954, chaos ensues when finishing schoolgirl Allison Vernon-Williams starts seeing guitar-playing rebel Wade “Cry-Baby” Walker (the coolest boy in Baltimore). 

No Square graphic

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

In 1950s Baltimore, everyone likes Ike, and nobody likes communism. “Cry-Baby” is a bad boy with a great cause – truth, justice, and the pursuit of rock and roll – and Allison is rich but square. She leaves her King-of-the-Squares boyfriend Baldwin, of the close-harmony Squares, to become Cry-Baby’s girl. The stage is set for a pitched battle between the squeaky-clean Squares and the rock-and-roll juvenile delinquent Drapes.

Both absurd and funny, Cry-Baby boasts a catchy score featuring song titles like “I’m Infected” and “Girl, Can I Kiss You With Tongue?” All these elements combine to create a unique, strange, and totally endearing musical. The musical is rated PG for mild language.

The talented cast features Michael Aguirre, Austin Arnwine, Sophia Barajas, Rylee Bullington, Bree Burgess, Sam Dwyer, Malin Glade, Lila Goldstein, Ryan Haddy, Joe Hovanesian, Hannah Le, Justin McCoy, Colin McDonald, Braxton McGrath, Jessica Montez, Jay Rechter, Luka Salib, Eric Schiffer, Peggy Schiffer, Zack Schiffer, Shelby Thomas, and Claire Tigner.

No Square Austin

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Austin Arnwine and Sophia Barajas rehearsing as bad boy “Cry-Baby” and his wacko stalker Lenora

The production is directed by Ella Wyatt, with music direction by Roxanna Ward and choreography by Sabrina Harper. Set design is by Marley Øyen and costumes are by No Square’s resident genius, Brigitte Harper. The book is by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan, the score is by David Javerbaum and Adam Schlesinger, and it is based on the Universal Pictures film written and directed by John Waters.

There will be six performances, July 23-August 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the “Welcome back to the theatre” price of just $10. Tickets will be sold exclusively online at www.nosquare.org

Seating will be extremely limited, with COVID restrictions for both the theatre and the audience. In accordance with guidelines from the California Department of Public Health, all ticket holders must provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 status (within 72 hours) before entering the theatre. All audience members are required to wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth at all times, except when actively eating or drinking outside.

No Square Luka

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Luka Salib rehearsing his big numbers as rock and roll star Dupree

The production is sponsored by the Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach, the City of Laguna Beach, Yvonne and John Browning, Patrick Quilter, the Dorene and Lee Butler Family Foundation, and Laguna Beach Rotary Club, with a special thank you to local Laguna dentist Mark Brisley.

A no-name show (at least for now)

Then, in August, enjoy the Tony Award-winning “Show We Can’t Tell You The Name Of Until August 3.”

The title of this show can’t be revealed until August 3, due to restrictions in the licensing. But it will be live at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 13-22. All seats are $25 and go on sale August 3. This adorable musical comedy boasts the extraordinary ensemble cast of Eric T. Anderson, Ella Wyatt, Kristen Matson, Marc Marger, Rob Harryman, and Jeffrey Johns. It is directed by Ella Wyatt with music direction by Roxanna Ward. The set is by Marley Øyen and costumes are by Brigitte Harper. The original logos, before and after the big reveal, are by Laguna Beach High School artist Lila Goldstein. All the same restrictions on ticketing apply. The show is great for the whole family, but no kids under six.

Lagunatics: Unmasked is set for October

Yes, Laguna’s favorite Roast of the Coast returns to the stage – live – in October. Watch for information on this Unmasked show as it becomes available on www.nosquare.org.

All performances and events take place at No Square Theatre’s intimate venue in Historic Legion Hall at 384 Legion Street.

No Square Theatre gratefully acknowledges financial support from the City of Laguna Beach, the Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach, Yvonne and John Browning, Patrick Quilter, the Dorene and Lee Butler Family Foundation, Laguna Beach Rotary Club, FOA Foundation, Laguna Board of Realtors Charitable Assistance Fund, Stella Charton in Memory of Lloyd Charton, John Cobain, the William, Jeff, and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, Dr. Korey Jorgensen and the Jorgensen Family Charitable Gift Fund, Vicki and Steve McIntosh and the Hall Family Foundation, Ann and Charlie Quilter in Honor of Joe Lauderdale, Chris Quilter, Patrick Quilter/Quilter Labs, Nina and Larry Ragle, and Don Wallschlaeger.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.