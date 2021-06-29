NewLeftHeader

 June 29, 2021

Art in Public Places 062921

Art in Public Places – Mother and Child by Harold Pastorius

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the sixteenth in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

As a symbol of his love for his wife Ann, Walter von Gremp (the von Gremps founded Sally’s Fund) commissioned local artist Harold Pastorius to create the sculpture Mother and Child. Composed of silicon bronze on a concrete base, it was installed in 1984 across the street from the Post Office on Forest Ave – in the pocket garden owned by the Laguna Presbyterian Church.

Pastorius’ pieces all over OC

A Los Angeles Times article published in 1987 mentions the influence Pastorius’ art has had on communities in which it is installed, “Pastorius, a longtime Laguna Beach resident whose monumental pieces dot the Orange County landscape, is considered the dean of the nation’s art-in-public-places practitioners. Not only is he one of the most-commissioned such artists in the country, but his advice is sought from Massachusetts to Alaska by state commissions, schools, private developers, and community art councils.”

Art in front

Click on photo for a larger image

Sculpture created by Harold Pastorius in 1984

Born in 1936 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pastorius passed away in 1995. 

Pastorius’ early years as an artist explored disparate media such as oil painting, photography, watercolors, and pastels, but his later years concentrated on large-scale metal sculptures. Once asked the reason for becoming a metal sculptor, he replied, “I was a painter until curious events started to happen. My paintings became smaller and smaller, and the frames kept getting larger. Finally, when I framed a 16 x 16-inch square painting in a six-foot frame, my wife bought me some welding equipment.”

Art in Public Places in California

According to Pastorius’ biography, The City of Brea recognized his talent early in his career, when they championed “Art in Public Places” policies in California. Through this program, Brea acquired 12 monumental works of his art. Seeing public benefit accrue to a city which provided an art experience daily to people resulting from Art in Public Places, the City of Paramount acquired seven of his monumental sculptures during their 1987 rejuvenation project. 

Phoenix, Arizona; Brookings, South Dakota; Wichita Falls, South Dakota; Cincinnati, Ohio; Houston, Texas; and City of Orange, Corona Del Mar, Costa Mesa, Cal State Fullerton, UCLA, Laguna Beach, Oxnard, Palm Springs, Riverside, and Santa Ana, Calif., are just some of the places where one can view a Pastorius sculpture.

Art in back

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Presbyterian Church pocket garden 

“I had a sculpture on Main Beach called Vestige here in Laguna and people interpreted it in different ways,” said Pastorius. “One person saw it as a religious cross while another saw it as a surfer going through the water. What it actually was to me was my impression of Baja, Mexico.”

Known in the Laguna community for his writing, engineering, set design, and civic leadership skills, Pastorius performed with distinction. Active in California art circles, he served on the board of Artist Equity in Los Angeles, Orange County Arts Alliance, and Pomona Valley Civic Theatre. As chairman of the Laguna Beach Arts Commission, Laguna Beach Cultural Commission, Orange County Arts Alliance Disciplines Committee, and Laguna Beach Sawdust Festival, his contributions to the arts extended well beyond his own creations.

Pastorius first president of Sawdust

Pastorius was the first president of Laguna’s Sawdust Festival at its present site in the canyon. He was involved in the purchase of the land, making it possible for hundreds of local artists to make a living selling their art. He lectured for the Getty Foundation and hosted thousands of children at his Laguna Canyon studio over his 35-year career as an artist.

Art in baby

Click on photo for a larger image

Walter von Gremp commissioned the piece for his wife

“From conception through execution, each work offered new perceptions of the way we experience space, form and time,” said Pastorius’ wife. “A Pastorius sculpture represents the testing of limits with hard-won mastery.”

Local Richard Dix expands on the sculpture’s history, “The statue was placed to honor motherhood and children. In 1998 or 1999, I became the church building and grounds elder. The pocket garden was a real mess back then, and Walter Von Gremp must have noticed its condition from across the street during one of his daily Coffee Pub meetings. With his own funds, around $8,000 I think, he hired an architectural landscaper who designed the space and added benches and brickwork.”

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

