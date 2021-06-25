NewLeftHeader

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach 062521

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach thanks community for coming together for our kids

On Saturday, June 12, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach held its annual gala at the Montage. In the wake of a challenging year for the nonprofit sector, funds raised at this gala are crucial to enable the Club to continue in its mission to help every child thrive. 

The event net proceeds of almost $500,000 will be directed to quality and award-winning enrichment programming offered at the Club’s five locations. In addition to providing a safe haven for our kids, the trained staff leaders teach the skills necessary for our youth to overcome adversity, have empathy, embrace diversity, be creative, have their voice valued, and, most importantly, know they belong.

The Boys Greg Ben Barbara Julie

(L-R) Greg MacGillivray, Ben Warner, Barbara MacGillivray, and Julie Perkin Lee at gala

Co-chairs and longtime Laguna residents Carrie Click and Jimmy Azadian invited guests to don their grooviest threads and relive the Summer of Love. The Come Together Gala did just that. Love was in the air as guests stepped back in time for an evening of camaraderie, culinary delights, and music. The Montage lawn resembled a sixties film set with go-go boots, fringed vests, and a balanced mix of hippies and mod attire. The photo booth van uniquely captured many beaming smiles and fun fashions. Donnie Crevier’s mint vintage cars shined in the sun above the whitewater views. 

The Boys lawn

Guests on the Montage lawn enjoying the gala

During the surf and turf dinner, Laguna Beach’s John Heussenstamm expertly played sixties favorites on guitar. Guests met club member Lila, and heard from CEO Pam Estes, before Zack Krone’s spirited auction including a finale item including a personalized video hello from Sir Richard Branson. The post-dinner espresso bar and churros motivated many guests to dance the night away to Beatles favorites performed by national tribute band “Hard Day’s Night.”

The Club’s executive team was overjoyed. According to Pam Estes, CEO, “We are so grateful to be surrounded with the most caring, philanthropic, and influential members of our community who understand both the importance of investing in our youth today and the transformational impact it will have on their future. Thank you to everyone who came out for our kids. The immense generosity of our donors and partners fuels our work. Now that we have all come together, we will be able to continue in our quest to embrace inclusion, diversity, equity, and access to give our youth the edge they need to thrive!”

The Boys table

Tables were filled with gala guests showing support 

Chief Development Officer Michelle Fortezzo shared, “Thank you, all, for attending the event! Although it may have taken longer than we had originally planned to Come Together, I could not be more pleased with the outcome. I would like to give a special thanks to our generous sponsors who helped it all possible, and especially to Carrie Click, Jimmy Azadian, and Mr. Jim Click whose outstanding enthusiasm created a joyful atmosphere for giving to grow.”  (Michelle and her team had initially planned this celebration for May of 2020.)

According to new Chief Relationship Officer and longtime Laguna resident Michelle Highberg, “Wow, what a town! We could not be more grateful for the community’s generosity! Thank you for co-creating unique opportunities to learn and play, both here and throughout the Saddleback Valley.”

The Boys Montage

Costumes were welcome and loved during the gala 

The Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach thanks all the philanthropic individuals, families, and businesses for their support. Special thanks are extended to the Click Family Foundation, Tuttle Click Automotive, the Crevier Family Foundation, the Massen Greene Foundation, Montage Laguna Beach, the William and Mary Ross Foundation, the Garcia Family Foundation, the Jaffe Family Foundation, Levecke Wine, Beer and Spirits, the MacGillivray Family Foundation, Mission Hospital, the Randall Family Foundation, Wilson Automotive, Aetna, Anderson Law Group, Dykema Gossett LLP, Capo By the Sea, and Chase Auto. Special thanks to local leaders: Jimmy Azadian, Carrie Click, Jane and Joe Hanauer, Barbara and Greg MacGillivray, Nancy Myers, Craig Nickoloff amd family, Phyllis and David Phillips, Pamela Rosenau, Linda S. Saville, and Joe and Gwen Ziomek. 

To learn more about getting involved, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or email CRO Michelle Highberg at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

