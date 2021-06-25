NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 51  |  June 25, 2021

LB Little League 10 YOs try for first 062521

LB Little League 10 YOs try for first All-Star Championship this weekend

The community is invited to come out this weekend and watch the Laguna Beach Little League 10 YOs compete in the All-Star Championship to try to win their first ever All-Star title.

Coach Sean Murray says, “We got through an entire season unscathed and are now in the midst of All-Stars. I am coaching the 10 YOs, who are off to a two and zero start in the tournament after one blowout and one amazing game last night, which we won in extra innings.”

Coach Murray’s recap of the game vs Northwood:

“Wow, just wow…these kids have no quit and a ton of heart which I think we all witnessed on the field…There were so many highlights it’s hard to recall all of them, but tip of the hat first and foremost to the pitching staff…83 pitches in 8 innings, 7 Ks, and maybe 2 earned runs…Cole, Braden, and Silas pitched out of their minds knowing they had the defense behind them to make plays.” 

LB Little on ground

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Pep talk

“And plays they did…Weston Lewis with I think 4 put outs in CF, Kadin did not drop a ball at first and even ignored his coach in the 7th to get the lead runner at two which may have saved our bacon in this one, corner OF’ers cut off more than a few extra base hits and held their guys to singles which kept runs off the board.” 

Coach Murray gives a huge “Thank You” to special guest coach Anthony Norelli who worked some magic with their OF on Sunday to make plays and get the ball in quick. 

“And I will still contest that we turned two between Braden/Silas/Kadin in the second…but since these umpires liked me for a change I wasn’t going to argue the call…which came into play in the 8th when these guys did not know the tiebreaker rule and had to call Williamsport to verify we start with a guy on second…and thank god we lost the coin toss again and got first crack at that and did not have to defend it.”

LB Little fence

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Team talking 

“Overall, the defense was virtually perfect last night, which all of these kids should be super proud of, because they have put in the work on defense at every single practice and its really starting to shine through,” says Coach Murray.

On offense the game balls went to Wes Van Meter and Kadin for the sacrifice RBI to score the game-tying run in the 4th, which got them to extra innings. 

“As well as Julian Norelli/Weston Lewis for the game-winning RBI and run in the 8th…and as you saw after that the floodgates finally opened up not just at the plate but in hitting guys in,” notes Coach Murray. “And another one for Silas who went 4-for-4 with a walk…driving in three against Laguna Niguel. We only played four innings, ending in a mercy.” 

LB Little sitting

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Taking a break

Multiple players had huge games hitting: Keegan Hackett, Braden Hansen,

Weston Lewis, Ryder Bright, Cole Steincke, and Braden Hansen combined for the win pitching vs Laguna Niguel.

The team’s roster includes Keegan Hackett, Owen McCormick, Julian Norelli, Ryder Bright, Cole Steincke, Cannon Lyles, Maro Bright, Adrian Plesha, Hudson Baldwin, Kadin Chestelson, Braden Hansen, Silas Murray, Wes Van Meter, and Weston Lewis.

Against Northwood, Silas Murray led off the game with a single to left and was then driven in with an RBI single by Braden Hansen. 

--Braden scored as well, stealing home in the first inning.

--Cole Steincke started on the mound and went three and a third innings allowing only two earned runs.

--LB scored again in the top of the second with hits by Braden Hansen and Silas Murray and Braden stealing home again.

The score was 4-3 Northwood until the top half of the 5th when Wes Van Meter drove in Kadin Chestelson to tie the game at 4, which held through regulation in the 6th. Braden Hansen came on in relief and pitched a gem, going five innings and allowing no runs on 50 pitches with 6 strikeouts.

LB Little field

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

On the field, battling it out

Laguna had chances in the 5th and 6th with runners on and in scoring position but solid defense by Northwood kept them off the board. 

Laguna had chances in the 7th as well after Cannon Lyles walked and Silas Murray singled to start the inning but could not get them home. 

--Braden Hansen got three quick outs on two strikeouts and a putout by Kadin Chestelson and Silas Murray to get the lead runner at second.

--With the score tied at 4, they moved on to the 8th when the tiebreaker rule comes into play. Each team starts with their last batter to hit in the last inning on second.

--With Weston Lewis on second, he was driven in by Owen McCormick. Owen was knocked in by Julian Norelli, who was knocked in by Cole Steincke.

--Cannon Lyles walked, then he and Cole were scored with a double to center by Silas Murray.

--Laguna took a 5-run lead to the bottom half of the 8th.

--Northwood started the bottom half with a runner on second. With the first batter showing bunt, the runner advanced to third on a passed ball. 

--Hansen struck out the first batter on three fastballs. 

--Silas Murray came in to pitch; the first pitch resulted in a grounder back to Murray who got an out at first to Chestelson. The runner stayed at third.

--The next pitch resulted in a long fly ball right to center field, which was caught by Weston Lewis to end the game. 

The team beat Laguna Niguel, 22-2, last Saturday and Northwood this past Tuesday, 9-4.

The next game is tonight (Friday, June 25) at 6:30 p.m. vs Aliso Viejo at the Laguna Hills Community Center.

Come out and cheer the team in tonight’s All-Star Championship game!

 

